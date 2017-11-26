It would be ´crazy´ to think about Man City, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it would be "crazy" for his club – or any others – to be thinking about runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

City are unbeaten this season and can restore their eight-point lead at the top in the league when they visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

While Manchester United claimed a win on Saturday, Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw and Tottenham dropped points at home to West Brom.

Klopp, whose team are fifth and 11 points behind City, said there was no reason for his side to even be thinking about Pep Guardiola's men.

"In our situation, in all the other clubs' [situations], if we would really now think about Manchester City we would all be really crazy," he said.

"'How can we get Manchester City?' There is work, but we have to win games and if they still go on winning all their games, we can do whatever we want.

"It's really important in life you have your own targets and the right targets, then you can be a happy person – and a happy person can stay a confident person and a confident person can reach a lot.

"Today, I didn't think for a second after the game about Manchester City. What I really thought was that we should have won the game. Then we would have had three points more and we would have been even with Chelsea and that would have been nice."

It ends level at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/0hKHrS9eZ3 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2017

The in-form Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead at Anfield before Willian earned a point for Chelsea as he saw what appeared to be a cross loop over Simon Mignolet in the 85th minute.

Klopp was happy with his team's performance, but wanted a better result.

"Our position is still OK, but we have to improve, we can do better but the boys did well and after a game like this, a performance like tonight should not be taken for granted because it is so difficult," he said.

"A lot of things could have happened and boys did really well, so I am happy about that but I am not happy about the result."