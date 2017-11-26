Related

Adelaide United 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Kitto at the double

26 November 2017 11:31

Adelaide United overcame Baba Diawara's penalty miss to defeat Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 in a game that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Marco Kurz's side secured a first home league win of the season courtesy of Ryan Kitto's double, which came after Robert Cornthwaite had seen red for the visitors.

A VAR review saw Cornthwaite punished for handball in the area and handed a second yellow, but Diawara's spot-kick struck the left-hand upright.

However, Adelaide took the lead on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Kitto's cool far-post finish and he doubled his tally just past the hour mark, capitalising on excellent work from Nikola Mileusnic.

Another VAR review saw Ben Garuccio's yellow for a foul on Roly Bonevacia turned into a red, but still there was no way back for the Wanderers as coach Josep Gombau suffered defeat against his former club.

The result snapped a run of five consecutive league draws for Gombau's side, while Adelaide climb to fourth.

A-League table

# Team MP D P
1 Sydney 8 +6 19
2 Newcastle Jets 8 +11 17
3 Melbourne City 8 +1 13
4 Adelaide United 8 +0 11
5 Perth Glory 8 -4 10
6 Central Coast … 8 -1 9
7 Western Sydne… 7 -1 8
8 Melbourne Victory 8 -3 7
9 Brisbane Roar 8 -4 6
10 Wellington Phoenix 7 -5 5

