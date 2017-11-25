Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground

Harry Kane scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season but Tottenham's dwindling title hopes were dealt another blow as managerless West Brom left Wembley with a 1-1 draw.

Salomon Rondon gave Albion and their unheralded caretaker manager Gary Megson an early advantage five days on from Tony Pulis' sacking.

The visitors looked set for a first league victory since August until their massed defensive ranks were punctured by a typically expert piece of movement and poaching from Kane in the 74th minute.

A winner proved elusive and Mauricio Pochettino – who once again raised eyebrows pre-match by omitting Danny Rose from Tottenham's matchday squad – has presided over a solitary league victory in his past four attempts.

Spurs fall five points behind second-placed Manchester United, while leaders Manchester City will be 13 points better off if they can beat Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

A dispiriting week meant West Brom – who edged a point clear of the relegation zone - emerged at Wembley with few expectations but they stunned the majority of those inside the national stadium after four minutes.

Dele Alli was caught napping in midfield by fellow England international Jake Livermore, who fed Rondon to outmuscle Davinson Sanchez and smuggle a finish beyond a static Hugo Lloris and into the bottom left corner.