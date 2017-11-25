Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man

Lionel Messi ended lingering speculation over his Barcelona future on Saturday by finally penning a long-mooted contract extension running until 2021.
Messi will be 34 when his new deal at Camp Nou expires, increasing the likelihood that he could join a select band of adored stars who have represented a solitary club for the duration of their professional careers.
Here we look at five of football's most celebrated one-club men.
Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
Indisputably one of the greatest defenders of all-time, Maldini made his Milan debut as a 16-year-old in 1985 and spent the next quarter of a century at San Siro, winning seven Serie A titles and five Champions Leagues.
Paolo Maldini: the name says it all— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 26, 2017
Paolo Maldini: un nome, una leggenda #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/4VUrCOTiBq
Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
Like Maldini, Giggs progressed from prodigious young talent to distinguished elder statesman as he represented United from 1990 to 2014. Two Champions Leagues and 13 Premier League titles sit among an astonishing 34 honours amassed by Giggs across 963 senior United appearances.
963 games— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2017
168 goals
34 trophies
A true football legend.
Ryan Giggs made his final #MUFC appearance three years ago today... pic.twitter.com/hOnXuhOX40
Francesco Totti (Roma)
Totti bid an emotional farewell to Roma at the end of last season after 786 competitive appearances and 307 goals – matching Maldini's record of appearing in 25 Serie A seasons.
today - happy birthday to the !@Totti #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/J6eJq4xWY2— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 27, 2017
Carles Puyol (Barcelona)
A long-time team-mate of Messi's and the captain of Pep Guardiola's mesmeric treble winners of 2008-09, Puyol won six LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues. Messi has already surpassed his 593 appearances to sit third on Barcelona's all-time list behind Xavi and another man set for one-club status – Andres Iniesta.
Great goals at Bernabéu: Carles Puyol #VineFCB #classicfcb https://t.co/HukPfZ2HwR— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2014
Matthew Le Tissier (Southampton)
A mercurial forward with a knack for scoring improbably audacious goals, Le Tissier was regularly linked with the leading lights of English football during his 1990s heyday. He remained loyal to boyhood club Southampton to cement icon status on the south coast, although a mere eight appearances for England provides a talking point about what might have been possible had he not resisted offers from bigger clubs.
"Here's Le Tissier!" #OnThisDay in 2001, @mattletiss7 ensured that #SaintsFC said a perfect farewell to The Dell: pic.twitter.com/IeKoS1xeWY— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 19, 2017
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus