Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls

Lewis Dunk's desperately unlucky own goal gave Manchester United a laborious 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.
The defeat was harsh on an assured and enterprising Brighton side, but that will be of little consequence to Jose Mourinho as United recorded an 11th straight home win across all competitions.
After wasting numerous first-half chances in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League loss at Basel, United could not even be accused of profligacy on this occasion as the likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford largely struggled to carve out opportunities for Romelu Lukaku.
Mat Ryan produced an excellent double save to thwart Lukaku and Pogba on the stroke of half-time but the goalkeeper could do nothing to keep out the winner midway through the second half as Ashley Young's shot from 20 yards looped up wickedly off Dunk and dipped just below the crossbar into the top-right corner.
The much-needed victory means second-placed United close to within five points of leaders and rivals Manchester City, who travel to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Defeat ended Brighton's five-match unbeaten run but Chris Hughton's side can at least console themselves with a performance that showed ample promise as they sit safely ensconced in mid-table after 13 matches of their debut Premier League campaign.
FT: #MUFC 1 Brighton 0. @Youngy18's deflected strike clinches yet another home win! #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/Irw3bUeXl8— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2017
The tone for an even encounter was set inside the first five minutes as both sides created openings.
Lukaku blazed over having exchanged passes with Martial before Anthony Knockaert got in behind the United defence only to fizz a cross-cum-shot across the face of goal.
David de Gea comfortably held Pascal Gross' effort from the edge of the box as the Seagulls continued to play with plenty of poise while United were restricted to half chances, Lukaku stretching to nod Antonio Valencia's cross wide 10 minutes before the break.
Brighton had Ryan to thank for going into half-time level, however, the goalkeeper saving superbly from Lukaku's back-post header before denying Pogba's rebound from point-blank range.
United dominated possession after the interval without threatening Ryan's goal, Mourinho introducing Zlatan Ibrahimovic just after the hour and in the 66th minute the deadlock was broken thanks to Young's sizeable slice of fortune.
The lads enjoyed that one! #MUFC #MUNBHA pic.twitter.com/RnBA59T3UM— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2017
Knockaert continued to pose a threat, whipping a low ball across the face for a second time in the match and Gross was close to getting a telling touch on Bruno's devilish delivery from the right.
Shane Duffy headed wide with four minutes remaining and the centre half was perhaps fortunate to only see yellow for a scything challenge on Ibrahimovic as United - who are unbeaten in 39 home matches in all competitions - held on to remain in touch with City at the top.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester Utd have gone 39 games in all competitions without defeat at Old Trafford (W28 D11), last losing to Man City in Sept 2016 – 441 days ago.
- The Red Devils have lost just once in their last 48 Premier League home games against newly-promoted teams (W41 D6 L1) – with that defeat coming against Norwich City in December 2015.
- Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in any competition (D2 L7).
- Manchester Utd have conceded just six goals so far this season, their lowest total after the first 13 league games of the season since 2007-08 (6).
- Jose Mourinho’s side have recorded a clean sheet in 26 of their 51 Premier League matches since the start of last season; more than any other side.
- Lewis Dunk is the first player in Premier League history to score an own goal versus both Manchester Utd and Manchester City in the same season.
- Paul Pogba attempted more passes versus Brighton (110) than in any other Premier League match in his career.
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus