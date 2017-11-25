Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause

Lionel Messi has signed a new deal to stay at Barcelona until 2021, with the Catalan giants inserting a €700 million (US$835 million) buyout clause into the terms.
Barca said in July that Messi had agreed to a contract until June 2021, which would be signed "in the coming weeks".
The lack of confirmation on that agreement had led to talk that Messi could leave Camp Nou, with the Argentina superstar reportedly the subject of an audacious bid from Manchester City for his services.
However, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu said earlier this month that Messi had signed three different deals – agreements with his Messi Foundation and one relating to image rights to run alongside the contract of employment – to cement his long-term future at the club.
[BREAKING NEWS] All the details about the new contract between Barça and Lionel #Messi https://t.co/P0Oxn4NjTQ #Messi2021 pic.twitter.com/IWgCTe7M34— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2017
And the long-running saga finally came to end on Saturday, with Messi putting pen to paper on his fresh terms with the five-time European champions, the mammoth buyout clause dwarfing the €222 million (US$265 million) Paris Saint-Germain spent to pry Neymar away from Barca in August.
Messi will be 34 when his newest extension reaches its expiration, and will have spent 17 years as a professional at Barca, having made his debut in 2004 after progressing from the club's famed La Masia academy.
He made his debut 4,788 days ago.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2017
He has played 602 games.
He has scored 523 goals.
He has won 30 trophies.
The story continues.#Messi2021 pic.twitter.com/XPdIhvaqgI
His time to date has yielded 523 goals from 602 appearances, while Messi has picked up eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns among a lengthy list of honors.
A winner of five Ballons d'Or, Messi also picked up his fourth Golden Shoe award on Friday after finishing as Europe's top league goalscorer in 2016-17.
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus