Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp

Kevin Gameiro scored twice and Antoine Griezmann ended his LaLiga goalscoring drought with a double of his own as Atletico Madrid romped to a stunning 5-0 away victory over Levante.
Diego Simeone felt the mood at the club had been transformed since the midweek Champions league win over Roma and that pre-match assessment looked accurate as Atletico produced a marvellous attacking performance.
Rober Pier's early own goal put the visitors in front, before a goal either side of half-time from Gameiro ensured the game was over as a contest.
Griezmann, who was an impressive creative force throughout, then got in on the act with a quickfire double to put the icing on the cake, having gone six league matches without a goal coming into the fixture.
The win means unbeaten Atletico move back level on points with city rivals Real Madrid, who recorded a dramatic victory over Malaga earlier on Saturday.
The two Madrid clubs have cut the gap to leaders Barcelona and Valencia above them to seven and three points respectively ahead of their two title rivals doing battle in a crunch clash at Mestalla on Sunday.
Levante will have to improve on their dreadful defensive performance if they are to reverse an alarming run of form that has seen them win just one of eight top-flight matches.
@AntoGriezmann #LevanteAtleti pic.twitter.com/Qqaqwx1w7I— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 25, 2017
Atletico were in front after only five minutes as Gameiro broke the offside trap down the right channel and attempted to square for strike partner Angel Correa, only for Rober to poorly side-foot into his own net in a failed effort to intercept.
Jason should have done better for Levante when he fired wide after a free-kick was cleared into his path, but the hosts' defence was far too open at the other end. And they should have fallen two behind when Griezmann threaded in an excellent pass to find Gameiro, whose finish was straight at Oier Olazabal.
Atletico did double their advantage on 29 minutes, Koke sending Correa through on goal which led to the striker rounding Oier - who charged out of his box – and sending an effort towards goal.
Levante defender Chema Rodriguez got back to clear on the line but could not get clear contact on the ball, allowing Gameiro the simplest of finishes as he tapped into a completely empty net.
The hosts wasted an excellent chance to get back into it when Enes Unal headed over Tono's free-kick from close range, while Gameiro could have put the match to bed for Atletico after being found by Thomas Partey, only for Oier to make a smart save to ensure the deficit remained two at the break.
2 + 1 - Antoine Griezmann has both scored and assisted in the same La Liga game for the first time this season. Stellar. pic.twitter.com/AoZbTAfQBK— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 25, 2017
Atletico did put the result beyond doubt just before the hour mark, Griezmann again showing his creativity by finding Gameiro who was played onside by Shaquell Moore, and took one touch before slotting his shot under Oier.
Levante captain Jose Luis Morales had an effort well saved by Jan Oblak, but it was four for Atletico in the 65th minute, Griezmann sliding in to finish from six yards after Gameiro returned the favour with an excellent run and cross.
And Griezmann struck again just three minutes later, the two French attackers involved in another goal as Gameiro's effort was parried by Oier after a fast break, allowing his strike partner to apply an instinctive finish on the rebound as Atletico recorded their first win at Ciutat de Valencia since 2007.
Key Opta stats:
- Atletico Madrid have recorded their best unbeaten start to a LaLiga campaign (W7 D6), surpassing their historic season when they won the double of LaLiga and Copa del Rey (first 12 games without a defeat in 1995/96).
- Two different players (Griezmann and Gameiro) have scored two braces for Atletico in a LaLiga away game for the first time since December 2008 vs Sporting (Aguero and Forlan).
- Atletico are unbeaten in their last 19 away games in La Liga (W11 D8), their best ever run in the competition. In fact, only one team has a longer unbeaten run away from home in La Liga history: Barcelona in 2011 (23).
- Rober Pier scored the fastest own goal in LaLiga this season (4 minutes and 53 seconds).
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah