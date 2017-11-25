Klopp ready to utilise his squad players

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged his squad to be "ready and greedy" during an exhaustive run of 11 games through to New Year's Day.
The Reds commence a gruelling period at home to Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday and will meet rivals Everton and fellow top-four contenders Arsenal in a busy December.
The need for rotation may mean more opportunities for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Daniel Sturridge and the fit-again Adam Lallana, who is set to return from a thigh injury.
Klopp wants his players to make their mark in what he called "the most intensive" stretch of the season.
"This challenge means that everyone at Liverpool has a part to play and a contribution to make. This applies to the playing squad most of all," Klopp wrote in the club's matchday programme.
"We have a squad of players because all of them will have a part to play.
"We need all of them ready and greedy for when they have a chance to contribute specifically on the pitch."
"It gets ever more difficult for the manager to pick the starting XI." @Phil_Coutinho on increased competition: https://t.co/EHG15pcdnw pic.twitter.com/viHh6FLDbx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2017
Following their clash with Chelsea, Liverpool visit Stoke City on Wednesday before a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.
