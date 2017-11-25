Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri admitted that life is getting harder each year as teams seek to knock Juventus off the top of the Serie A pecking order, but insisted his side are "not in trouble".
The Bianconeri go into their home game against Crotone on Sunday having won just one of their last four games in all competitions, following Champions League draws against Barcelona and Sporting CP, a home victory over Benevento, and a 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria.
Third-placed Juventus trail Serie A leaders Napoli by four points and second-placed Inter by two, and Allegri conceded improvement was needed if his side are to challenge for a seventh consecutive Scudetto.
"It is obvious that we need to improve in order to arrive in March in the best condition to play the season," said the Juve coach. "In the league Napoli are doing extraordinary things, while Juventus have dropped maybe two or three points.
"We are not in trouble. We are travelling at good speed in the league and in Champions League we are one step from the knockout stage."
Allegri also cited his side's ability to bounce back from disappointment, adding: "Last year we were seven points clear at the top of the table when we went to play Fiorentina in Florence, but we weren't playing well. We lost and after that I changed things, but only because there was a need.
"We were in crisis two years ago when we were 10 points from the summit."
The question of whether to play three or four defenders is one that has bugged Allegri this season, and he suggested Benedikt Howedes could make a rare appearance in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini, who is recovering from a thigh injury.
Allegri claimed that his selections against Crotone would be largely dictated by the fitness and form of his squad.
"The numbers make me crazy," he said. "It all depends on the characteristics of the players.
@OfficialAllegri: " @BeneHoewedes has trained well. He could be a solution tomorrow.. He has good ball management, he has good feet and can play in the center or outside in a four-man defense" #JuveCrotone pic.twitter.com/CdTHO0vP1t— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 25, 2017
"It may be the turn of Howedes. He has trained well and could be a solution. He has good ball management, he has good feet and can play in the centre or outside in a four-man defence.
"[Gianluigi] Buffon will play in goal. Certainly Chiellini, [Juan] Cuadrado and [Filippo] Bernardeschi will not be there, while [Sami] Khedira will rest.
"If he feels good, Mario Mandzukic will start.
"We must handle the group well. It is important in a long season."
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus