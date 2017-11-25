Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa

Douglas Costa's loan switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus will be made permanent for a fee of €46million, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

The Brazil international moved to the Serie A giants in July, initially on a temporary basis in a deal worth €6m, with the extra €40m still to be paid.

He has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Juve, scoring one goal - in a 2-1 loss to Lazio last month.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the news at the club's shareholder meeting, bringing to a definitive end Costa's time in Bavaria following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for a reported fee of €30m.

The winger made 34 appearances in all competitions last season under Carlo Ancelotti, despite admitting in February that he was unsettled in Munich.

He won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup during his time with Bayern.