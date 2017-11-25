Related

Article

Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa

25 November 2017 10:27

Douglas Costa's loan switch from Bayern Munich to Juventus will be made permanent for a fee of €46million, the Bundesliga champions have announced.

The Brazil international moved to the Serie A giants in July, initially on a temporary basis in a deal worth €6m, with the extra €40m still to be paid.

He has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Juve, scoring one goal - in a 2-1 loss to Lazio last month.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the news at the club's shareholder meeting, bringing to a definitive end Costa's time in Bavaria following his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for a reported fee of €30m.

The winger made 34 appearances in all competitions last season under Carlo Ancelotti, despite admitting in February that he was unsettled in Munich.

He won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup during his time with Bayern.

 

Sponsored links

Saturday 25 November

13:50 Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
13:29 Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
13:20 Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
13:15 Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
12:12 Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
11:57 Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
11:05 Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
10:27 Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
05:11 Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
03:12 Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
01:44 Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
01:27 Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
00:42 Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games

Friday 24 November

23:53 Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
23:30 Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
22:53 West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
21:29 Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
20:40 Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
20:08 Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
20:01 Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
19:22 Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
19:13 Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
19:07 Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
18:49 Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
18:39 You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
18:21 Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
18:01 Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
17:40 Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
17:04 Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
16:56 Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
16:49 Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
16:42 Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
16:14 Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
16:05 Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
15:30 Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
15:18 Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
15:08 No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
14:42 Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
14:33 Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
14:11 Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
14:04 Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
14:02 Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
13:36 Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
13:32 Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
13:11 I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
12:57 Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
12:48 Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
12:05 Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
12:00 Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
10:58 Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
10:04 Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
10:00 PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
10:00 Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
09:37 Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
09:07 Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
09:00 Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
05:35 Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
03:28 Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
01:14 Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
00:55 Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
00:48 Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
00:45 He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah

Thursday 23 November

23:42 We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
23:08 Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
23:05 AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
21:49 Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
21:33 McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
21:29 Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
20:56 Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
18:18 Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
17:42 Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
17:36 UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
16:47 Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
16:46 Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
16:03 Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
14:33 Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
13:02 Robben: It could be over for me after this season
12:18 Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
11:44 Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
10:34 Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
09:49 Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
08:54 Neymar form no surprise for Alves
05:08 Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
02:46 Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
02:43 Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
02:37 Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
02:19 Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
01:59 Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
00:38 Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
00:28 Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
00:18 Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
00:15 Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
00:09 I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus

Facebook