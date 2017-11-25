Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness believes there is a renewed enthusiasm at the Bundesliga champions following the return of treble-winning boss Jupp Heynckes.

Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti in September and the 72-year-old, who guided Bayern to the treble in 2012-13, has overseen nine successive wins in all competitions.

Speaking at Bayern's AGM – where Bayern reported a record turnover of €640.5million – Hoeness said the club have recovered from a difficult start to the season.

"The night of Paris [3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain] made the club wake up," Hoeness said. "In this night, we set the course for what we have seen in the past six weeks.

"Since then we had nine games and won all of them. With Jupp Heynckes the mood changed completely. All of us only hover now. There is a new spirit."

A new spirit with old faces, however, with the likes of Hoeness, Heynckes and former club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt all returning to the club in the last 12 months.

Hoeness' homecoming and re-election has proved particularly problematic after his prison sentence for tax evasion, but the Bayern president maintained his relationship with chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is strong.

"In the result of that night [in Paris], Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and I came together again. It was not too easy after my time in prison to get integrated again," he said.

On Ancelotti's dismissal, Rummenigge maintains their personal relationship is intact.

"I want to thank Carlo Ancelotti," Rummenigge said. "He is a good person and a very good coach. The decision to sack him so early in the season was not easy, but professionally necessary.

"When I told him the decision Carlo said, 'Okay, you are not my boss anymore, but you stay as my friend.'

"That is something that is rare. I wish him and his team all the best."