Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top

Inter have gone top of Serie A as two goals from Mauro Icardi and a Marcelo Brozovic strike helped them to a 3-1 win over Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena.
It might only be a fleeting stop at the summit, however, as dethroned Napoli will have the chance to reclaim top spot when they travel to Udinese on Sunday.
The visitors were comfortably second best for the opening period, but the prolific Icardi scored his 14th league goal of the season from close range just before the half hour to give them an undeserved lead.
Matias Vecino was withdrawn through injury after 52 minutes, but just three minutes later his replacement Brozovic sent a fine strike into the bottom corner to double Inter's lead.
Leonardo Pavoletti cushioned home a fine volley in the 71st minute to give the hosts hope of securing an unlikely draw.
But Icardi scored his second of the game in the 83rd minute to quash any chances of a dramatic comeback and maintain the Nerazzurri's unbeaten start to the season.
| PING! #EpicBrozo with a lesson in how to hit a football! #CagliariInter 0-2 pic.twitter.com/El25EEyP3z— Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2017
Cagliari started at a blistering pace and should have been ahead inside the opening five minutes. Captain Joao Pedro did brilliantly to pull down a cross inside the penalty area, but after spinning away from his marker he was only able to hook his close-range effort straight at Samir Handanovic.
The Slovenian goalkeeper was called into action again 10 minutes later, this time producing a miraculous point-blank save at the back post to keep out Pavoletti's volley from a deep cross.
The hosts continued to look menacing going forward, but Inter took the lead entirely against the run of play in the 29th minute.
Antonio Candreva's whipped cross from the right was met by Ivan Perisic at the back post and the stretching Croatian was able to hook the ball across goal for Icardi to stab home from six yards.
He could – and perhaps should – have scored a second moments later, but he just failed to make enough contact with another teasing cross from the right, which had fizzed past Cagliari goalkeeper Rafael.
Davide Santon then flashed a long-range shot past the post as Inter finished the half in dominant mood.
29' GOAL! Who else? #Perisic with the cutback for @MauroIcardi and the tap-in! #PerisicToIcardi #CagliariInter 0-1 pic.twitter.com/2FG74vFZir— Inter (@Inter_en) November 25, 2017
Cagliari started the second period with the same verve that had characterised their display in the opening half hour, with Nicolo Barella's drive from distance deflected just past Handanovic's post.
Inter thought they had put the game to bed in the 55th minute when Brozovic met Candreva's pull back to lash home from just inside the penalty area for his third league goal of the season.
The hosts gave themselves a lifeline with 20 minutes remaining as Pavoletti made up for his first-half miss with a superbly taken volley from Paolo Farago's cross that left Handanovic with no chance.
An 11th win out of 14 league games was sealed with seven minutes remaining, though, as Icardi took full advantage of some insipid goalkeeping from Rafael to thrash home from close range.
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah