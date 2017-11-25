Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby

Naldo's stoppage-time header salvaged a remarkable point for Schalke as they came from four goals down to draw 4-4 in a dramatic Ruhr derby against rivals Borussia Dortmund, piling the pressure on Peter Bosz.

Four goals in the space of 13 first-half minutes had seemingly put Dortmund in command at Signal Iduna Park, but Schalke rallied after the interval - taking advantage of dreadful Dortmund defending, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card, to complete an unbelievable comeback.

Having already had a goal ruled out by the VAR system, Naldo powered home a header in the 94th minute to condemn Dortmund to a sixth successive league game without a win, and perhaps signal the end of Bosz's tenure.

It all looked good for Dortmund after 12 minutes, Aubameyang marked his return to the fold with a scrappy goal, joining Anthony Yeboah as the highest-scoring African in Bundesliga history in the process.

Schalke's nightmare start was swiftly made worse - Mario Gotze nodding home his first competitive goal of 2017 moments after Benjamin Stambouli's own goal had doubled Dortmund's tally, with Raphael Guerreiro then adding further humiliation.

But it was not to be for Bosz's men, as Guido Burgstaller and Amine Harit ate into their lead before Aubameyang picked up a second booking, Daniel Caligiuri's strike setting up a grandstand finish before Naldo capped off an incredible derby.

Yevhen Konoplyanka's early chance proved rare attacking moment for Schalke, as the hosts stamped their authority on proceedings.

Christian Pulisic's first-time cross was flicked on by Nuri Sahin, with Aubameyang reacting first to bundle the ball home, and though the ball did strike the forward's hand as it went over the line, the referee allowed the goal to stand.

Aubameyang could have made it two moments later, but Dortmund did have their second 18 minutes in when Stambouli flung a leg at Sahin's free-kick, giving Ralf Fahrmann no chance.

It was 3-0 two minutes later, Aubameyang turning provider with a sublime, inch-perfect cross to the back post, where Gotze was on hand to head in.

Dortmund were not finished there - Guerreiro's stunning volley into the right-hand corner capping off a whirlwind period of play.

Matters could have been made worse for Schalke prior to the interval, Thilo Kehrer fortunate to escape a second booking after diving in on Andriy Yarmolenko.

Naldo thought he had pulled one back for Schalke on 53 minutes, only for the VAR system to rule that the veteran defender had strayed just offside before turning in Oczipka's free-kick.

Fahrmann gifted Aubameyang the chance to break Yeboah's record, only for Schalke's goalkeeper to recover and force the striker wide.

Roman Weidenfeller had to be at his best to deny Caligiuri, but he would be caught out just after the hour, as Burgstaller's superb header gave Schalke some hope.

Bosz's weak defence was to be penetrated again with 25 minutes remaining - Harit pouncing on Weidenfeller's error to thump in from close range.

Aubameyang's ridiculous decision to dive in on Caligiuri gave referee Deniz Aytekin no choice but to hand the 28-year-old his marching orders, Weidenfeller making an outstanding save to tip Burgstaller's header onto the post from the resulting free-kick.

Substitute Gonzalo Castro was lucky to only receive a booking for a hefty challenge on Harit, with Caligiuri then hammering home on 86 minutes to set nerves jangling.

And Schalke made their numerical advantage pay in the fourth minute of seven added on - Naldo shaking off his marker to head in Konoplyanka's cross and cast further doubt over Bosz's future.

With tensions high, both sides clashed after the final whistle, with Dortmund left wondering how they had only claimed a point.

Key Opta stats:

- Roman Weidenfeller played his 24th Bundesliga derby for Dortmund against Schalke, a new club-record for a Dortmund player. However, he conceded 22 goals in his last 12 games in all competitions.

- Mario Gotze scored his first competitive goal in 2017. His last one came 344 days ago in Dortmund's 2-2 at Hoffenheim.

- Naldo has now scored five goals versus Dortmund – only against Frankfurt he has scored as many goals in the Bundesliga.

- For only the second time Dortmund scored four goals within the first 25 minutes of a Bundesliga game. The first was in 1964 when Dortmund beat Schalke 6-2 away, after leading 4-0 after 23 minutes and 6-0 at half-time.