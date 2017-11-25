Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has questioned the decision of referee Manuel Grafe to award Borussia Monchengladbach a penalty that proved crucial to their 2-1 victory over the Bundesliga leaders.
Gladbach were awarded the spot-kick 38 minutes into an enthralling encounter at Borussia-Park, when Thorgan Hazard flicked the ball up towards the arm of Sule, who did his best to avoid contact.
Despite Sule's protests, and use of the VAR system, the penalty stood - Hazard stepping up to convert, with Matthias Ginter doubling Gladbach's lead on the stroke of half-time.
Arturo Vidal pulled one back for Bayern with just over 15 minutes remaining, but the visitors could not salvage a result as Jupp Heynckes' five-match winning streak in the Bundesliga came to an end.
"I touched the ball with a finger, if that's a penalty then that's sad," Sule, who has impressed for Bayern since his move from Hoffenheim, told Sky.
"That he awards the penalty, it is not understandable for me. How he decided that is questionable.
"We had more of the game, we dominated, but lost it in the space of five minutes. It's a shame that we lost here. But we'll continue looking forward."
Jupp #Heynckes : "We lost the match in the first half. We upped the tempo in the second and all the action was on one goal. But it wasn't enough." #BMGFCB pic.twitter.com/PQmEYwLiU4— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 25, 2017
Bayern's defeat means that their lead at the summit of Germany's top flight has been cut to three points courtesy of RB Leipzig's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.
Meanwhile, it is a fifth victory in seven Bundesliga fixtures for Dieter Hecking's Gladbach, and key man Hazard was quick to highlight a clinical and resilient performance.
"We feel very good. We started well, we know when we play against Bayern we need to defend all together, and we did," the Belgian said.
"We need to defend, defend, and we did, and then we missed a great chance in the last minute.
"We all celebrate the victory. In the last few years we've won a few times against Bayern and it's always a great feeling.
"We want to continue like this. If we work together, it is possible to get more wins. First we celebrate the big victory, and after that think about the next game."
|I had to change tactics to combat aggressive Cagliari - Spalletti
|Heynckes plays down talk he may extend Bayern stay
|Guardiola praises ´amazing relationship´ between Aguero and Jesus
|Cagliari 1 Inter 3: Icardi scores brace to send Nerazzurri top
|Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 5: Gameiro and Griezmann shine in romp
|Bayern Munich´s Sule slams penalty call
|Watford have confidence ahead of Manchester Utd test - Silva
|Klopp laments ref obstruction in Chelsea draw
|I will not give up – Borussia Dotmund´s Bosz defiant after Ruhr derby collapse
|Championship Review: First win for Coleman, Wolves run riot
|Chelsea´s Anfield spirit delights Conte
|Henderson hails ´fantastic´ Salah after Chelsea peg back Liverpool
|Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings
|Mourinho steers clear of debate over Lukaku corner controversy
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Bayern Munich 1: Hazard & Ginter halt Heynckes´ winning run
|Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1: Willian´s stroke of luck denies Salah his moment
|Benteke made the difference, hails Hodgson
|Zidane certain Real Madrid will get better after nervous Malaga victory
|Clement upbeat despite dour Bournemouth draw
|Hughton: United winner should not have stood
|Carrick will have option to coach at United - Mourinho
|Early West Brom goal leaves Pochettino frustrated
|Messi buy-out clause should prevent Neymar repeat - Valverde
|Brighton deserved more, concedes Mourinho
|Tottenham not good enough in West Brom draw, says Kane
|Messi 2021: Barcelona hero set to emulate Maldini, Giggs and Totti as one-club man
|Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller
|Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1: Late Sakho strike seals comeback victory
|Tottenham 1 West Brom 1: Kane grabs a point as Spurs lose more ground
|Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Unfortunate Dunk own goal sinks Seagulls
|Newcastle United 0 Watford 3: Concerns growing for Benitez after alarming defeat
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0: Clement´s men end losing streak but remain in bottom three
|Borussia Dortmund 4 Schalke 4: Pressure mounts on Bosz after dramatic Ruhr derby
|This is my home - Messi wants to end career at Barcelona
|Rose axed from Tottenham squad once more
|Mertens admits ´I think about Barcelona´
|We can win everything - De Bruyne confident of conquering all fronts
|Klopp ready to utilise his squad players
|Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar´s sensational Barcelona career
|A-League Review: Ugly clash mars Sydney victory
|Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Juventus are not in trouble – Allegri
|Urawa Red Diamonds 1 Al-Hilal 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael strike secures AFC Champions League glory
|Lionel Messi signs new Barcelona deal with US$835 million buyout clause
|Messi signs new Barca deal with €700m buyout clause
|Messi wants Milan giants back in the Champions League
|Pochettino massive to me, says Alli
|Juve to complete €46m deal for Costa
|Guardiola more ´logical´ for Man United than Mourinho – Cantona
|Messi has ´no doubt´ about Real Madrid´s Champions League chances
|Klopp quashes Conte´s recovery complaints
|Hoeness believes in Bayern´s ´new spirit´
|Mourinho slams Mkhitaryan for disappearing during Manchester United games
|Hart hails West Ham fight under Moyes
|Conte calls for clarity from Chelsea on Courtois deal
|West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: Kouyate gets Moyes up and running
|Manchester United midfielder Carrick undergoes heart procedure
|Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition
|Salah could become the Premier League´s greatest African star - Lauren
|Lauren reserves judgement on Man City´s invincible credentials
|Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices
|Messi hails Barcelona team-mates after European Golden Shoe triumph
|Napoli´s Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo
|Jardim urges quick Monaco response to Champions League woe
|You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp
|Chelsea´s tough title defence was to be expected - Klopp
|Neymar and Cavani bound by common goal at PSG
|Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win
|Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane
|Icardi could stay at Inter forever, says Spalletti
|Former England star Owen finishes second on horse racing debut
|Emery backs Mbappe to shine on Monaco return
|Robben-less Heynckes handed timely Coman boost
|Guardiola not complacent ahead of Huddersfield clash
|Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte
|Klopp trusts Moreno ´100 per cent´ despite Sevilla shocker
|No excuses for Conte despite Chelsea´s travel trouble
|Salah has nothing to prove in Chelsea reunion, says Klopp
|Bale return could be imminent - Zidane
|Megson´s interim role is no audition as he awaits permanent West Brom boss
|Bosz has derby focus despite Dortmund criticism
|Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva
|Messi equals Ronaldo with fourth European Golden Shoe
|Mourinho fears Fellaini exit amid Arsenal, PSG links
|I don´t know what you want - Mourinho blasts Man United critics
|Mourinho protecting Pogba and Ibrahimovic as they prepare for Brighton
|Stoke to offer Crouch fresh deal
|Del Piero expects Juventus and Dybala to rediscover top form
|Melbourne City 1 Perth Glory 3: Ten-man hosts pay the penalty
|Moyes wants greater ref protection for Carroll
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah