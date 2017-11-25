Anything can happen - Zidane open to January signings

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not ruled out the possibility of new signings in January, but insists no players will be leaving the club.

The LaLiga champions held off a dogged Malaga to secure an important 3-2 win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner in the 76th minute by following up after his penalty was saved.

Despite the victory, Los Blancos still remain seven points off leaders Barcelona and the gap could widen back to 10 when the Blaugrana visit Valencia on Sunday.

And with a broken nose forcing Sergio Ramos to join Gareth Bale on the sidelines for the Malaga match, Zidane left the door open for reinforcements.

"There are certainly going to be no departures. Everyone is going to stay," he said at his post-match press conference.

"And arrivals... anything can happen. [But] we are happy with the squad we have. We have a squad with depth and quality.

"At the moment we're not talking about departures or arrivals."