You always have a chance - Wagner hopeful of Man City scalp

David Wagner is optimistic Huddersfield Town can become the first team to beat Manchester City this season if his team carry out their "brave" game plan.

City have stormed to the top of the Premier League table, pulling eight points clear of Manchester United, and remain unbeaten in all competitions this term.

But Wagner's men shocked United at home last month and the manager has hope his side can repeat the feat against the in-form league leaders on Sunday.

"As everybody knows in football, sometimes the impossible happens and we will see how it looks on Sunday," Wagner told a pre-match news conference.

"There will be no surprises - we know everything we have to know. It's not about finding their weaknesses, it's how you can handle and manage their strengths. We have found an idea and we have been working on this.

"Against both Tottenham [a 4-0 defeat] and Manchester United, we were brave; in both games, we were confident; in both games, we followed the game plan.

"In one game, it worked; and in one game, it didn't work.

DW: “Our next two games sounds like Champions League instead of @premierleague but these are the games that we look forward to. We are very excited.” #htafc (AT) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 24, 2017

"So this is what I expect: that we will be brave again, that we will be confident again and that we will take the energy from the stands into our game and that we follow our idea - and hopefully our idea is a good one.

"You always have a chance, even if it only looks like a small one, as we will have on Sunday. But we will search for it."