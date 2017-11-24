Simeone: Everything seems better when Atletico win

Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win against Roma on Wednesday has improved the mood throughout the club.

Atleti remain unbeaten in LaLiga, but they trail leaders Barcelona by 10 points and their Champions League campaign looked to have been derailed by consecutive draws against Qarabag.

However, Simeone's men saw off Roma at the Wanda Metropolitano to move within two points of their opponents in Group C and the head coach feels the result has lifted the club.

"The goals make you see the improvement," Simeone told a news conference ahead of Saturday's league trip to Levante. "If, the other day, we had not scored two goals, all these things would be meaningless.

"Everything seems much better when you win. In football, the only things that count are the goals and we will try to improve in that aspect.

"I renewed my contract because I believe in this team, these players and this club. I think we will become better."

While Barca appear to be accelerating out of sight in the title race, Simeone - whose side won the league in 2013-14 - is determined to keep taking the season game by game as he retains hope.

"LaLiga is very long and, on matchday 13, it is difficult to tell [how the season will pan out]," he added. "Last year, Sevilla were nine points ahead and we caught them. Football is unpredictable.

"It is clear that Barcelona will lose a lot less games than the rest - only comparable with Madrid - but we are clear that we continue match by match as always."