Salah not Liverpool´s only threat, insists Conte

Antonio Conte is wary of focusing too much on Chelsea old boy Mohamed Salah as the Italian believes Liverpool carry multiple threats.

Chelsea travel to Anfield on Saturday and will face an in-form Salah, with the Egypt international having netted netted 14 times in all competitions since signing from Roma in the off-season.

Salah was previously on the books at Stamford Bridge before his 2016 move to the Italian capital, but Conte regards him as just one of several quality players for the Reds.

"I know him very well; he played in Italy for many years," said Conte. "Salah is a good player, he is very dangerous.

"He is a technical player, but at the same time is very fast, very strong, very good in one-v-ones and very good at finishing.

"I will pay great attention to him, but also to [Sadio] Mane, [Philippe] Coutinho, [Roberto] Firmino, [Daniel] Sturridge. Liverpool have great potential as a team."

14 - Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Liverpool in 2017/18; the most of any @premierleague player. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/rEokqmG01k — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

On Salah's departure from west London, the Chelsea boss added: "It happened in the past and he was very young. Now he has developed a lot."

Conte will go head-to-head with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and he was full of praise for the former Borussia Dortmund coach, with whom he sees many similarities.

"We like to live the game, with intensity, with passion, to stay on the touchline and try to help our players," he added. "It's very difficult for us not to show this passion in this type of situation. For me, it's very difficult to stay sitting and watch the game.

"I consider [Klopp] one of the best coaches in the world."