Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso

Xabi Alonso believes Cristiano Ronaldo will deliver when Real Madrid need him and the former midfielder feels the LaLiga title race is not yet over.

Ronaldo has managed just one league goal in eight matches this season, with Madrid slipping 10 points behind rivals and leaders Barcelona.

Former Madrid and Spain midfielder Alonso backed the Portugal international despite his below-par campaign so far, saying Ronaldo would step up when required.

"I have no doubt that in the crucial moments of the season, Ronaldo will be there," Alonso said.

"He was amazing at the end of last season and when the team needed him he was decisive.

"He's as competitive and as motivated to be the best as he has always been."

Ronaldo and Madrid's struggles come as Barca cruise at the top with 11 wins from 12 league games, while scoring 33 goals and conceding just four.

Alonso, who won a LaLiga and Champions League crown with Madrid, said Zinedine Zidane's men still had an opportunity.

"There's much time left for LaLiga to end and the standings can change really fast," he said.

"Right now, it's true that the distance between Barca and Real Madrid is big but Barca has difficult games ahead.

"They have to come to [the Santiago] Bernabeu and everything can change really fast.

"We have to stay positive, the team is really good and everything can happen."