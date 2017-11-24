Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow

Paris Saint-Germain have raced away at the top of Ligue 1, but a trip to champions Monaco could bring the superstars back down to earth.
Kylian Mbappe will return to his former club, making up a fearsome front three with Neymar and Edinson Cavani that has torn through almost all in their path this term.
Unai Emery's men are six points clear of the holders heading into Sunday's fixture at the Stade Louis II.
Victory for PSG could begin talk of the title race being run already, so we got the inside track from Opta to examine one of France's biggest fixtures.
Top scorers
Former DR Congo international Shabani Nonda enjoyed five fruitful years as a Monaco striker, during which time he won a Coupe de la Ligue medal and was part of the side that reached the Champions League final in 2004.
And Nonda was particularly fruitful against PSG, scoring six goals against the capital city club, bettering the tally of five that former France striker David Trezeguet enjoyed versus PSG.
Edinson Cavani is fast closing on Nonda, though. The PSG star has four goals in matches against Monaco.
1972 - Edinson Cavani is the 1st player to score 14 goals after 13 matchdays in Ligue 1 since Dick van Dijk with Nice in 1972/73 (14). Goleador. @PSG_English pic.twitter.com/ymBcCD4vY9— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 18, 2017
Longest winning runs and losing streaks
Somewhat surprisingly given PSG's newfound wealth this decade, it is Monaco that hold the longest winning streak in matches between the two teams, having won four in a row on three occasions, the most recent of which came over 1999 and 2000.
Indeed, Monaco went 11 matches unbeaten against PSG between 2008-2015, with PSG's longest winning run standing at three games between 2006 and 2007.
Biggest results
Games involving these two Ligue 1 giants are often tightly contested, but again it is Monaco that can boast the biggest margin of victory over their rivals – that coming courtesy of a 4-0 triumph in August 1980.
The biggest victory PSG have enjoyed is 3-0 on two occasions, which happened most recently in August 2015, when a Cavani double and an Ezequiel Lavezzi strike did the damage.
Most appearances
One man stands alone when it comes to the most matches played in this classic fixture, with Monaco's one club-man Jean-Luc Ettori racking up 33 during this time period.
Claude Puel is his nearest rival, the former midfielder – who two Ligue 1 titles as a player and another as a manager with Monaco – playing in 22 matches.
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus
|Thiago suffered a serious injury, says Heynckes
|Valverde explains decision to bench Messi
|Iniesta hails ´splendid´ Ter Stegen as Barcelona seal last-16 spot
|Griezmann shrugs off goalless streak after wonderstrike keeps Atletico´s hopes alive
|We should have been 5-0 up – Mourinho unimpressed with wasteful United
|Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City´s Feyenoord display
|Paris Saint-Germain set Champions League scoring record in Celtic rout
|Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1: Dost on target as hosts stay in contention
|Bielsa suspended by struggling Lille
|Anderlecht 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski and Tolisso give visitors win
|Atletico Madrid 2 Roma 0: Griezmann returns to form with wondergoal
|Basel 1 Manchester United 0: Late Lang goal leaves Mourinho´s men with work to do
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1: Cavani and Neymar score braces in sparkling win
|Juventus 0 Barcelona 0: Messi benched but Valverde´s men in last 16
|Conte pleased to take pressure off Atletico clash
|Success in Europe will help Milan´s league form, Montella claims
|Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
|Willian: For me, it was a penalty
|Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
|Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
|CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
|Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
|If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
|Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
|Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
|Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
|No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
|Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
|Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
|Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
|Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
|Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
|Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
|Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
|Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
|Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
|Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
|Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
|Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
|Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
|Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
|MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
|Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino