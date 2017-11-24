Manchester City youngster Bytyqi retires with heart condition

Manchester City prospect Sinan Bytyqi has been forced to retire with a heart condition at the age of 22.

The midfielder's loan spell at Go Ahead Eagles was cut short last season after just four Eredivisie appearances, with the health issue revealed and Bytyqi forced to return to England.

He then made the decision to retire from the game, before City offered him the opportunity to become a loan scout.

"I can't change yesterday but I can change tomorrow," he told The Daily Mail. "I go home and cry or I move on.

"Maybe two out of 10 clubs would keep you. I have to thank [City] for giving me a chance.

"For me, the best job in the world is getting paid to play football and the second best is getting paid to watch it. I am very lucky."

Bytyqi had been called into the Kosovo squad for World Cup qualifying prior to his retirement, but never made his international debut.