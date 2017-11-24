Kaka remains undecided about extending his playing career, having been offered a director's role at AC Milan.
The 35-year-old announced in October that he will leave Orlando City when his contract expires next month, claiming "it's not a pleasure to play anymore".
Kaka was a guest at San Siro on Thursday for the Europa League clash with Austria Wien and was treated to a rousing reception when paraded on the field.
Milan CEO Marco Fassone has opened the door for Kaka to take up a role within the club's organisational structure, but the 2002 World Cup winner is yet to commit, with the continuation of his playing days still an option.
"It was a special night which will always have a special place in my heart"— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 24, 2017
Check out @KAKA's and coach @VMontella's reactions after the #UEL victory https://t.co/RimB5Xd7Ih pic.twitter.com/MnknaAmE85
"I spoke with Fassone, I still haven't decided whether to keep playing or not," Kaka told reporters after Milan's 5-1 win.
"That said, to have the chance to become a Milan director is special for me.
"After the match, I went into the dressing room too. It was a great victory. I am sure all the Rossoneri fans are really happy.
"It's always a great feeling to be back home, I have so many great memories. It was a special night which will have a special place in my heart. Thanks to all the fans for this great welcome. Forza Milan!"
|Unsworth questions players´ commitment after Atalanta embarrassment
|PSG prepare for Monaco with order restored and European dominance in mind
|Who, what, when and where? – All you need to know about the 2018 World Cup draw
|Wenger calms Welbeck injury fears after planned substitution
|Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer
|Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain: The Opta facts as Mbappe returns with Neymar in tow
|Griezmann happy at Atletico, says Koke
|Ronaldo will deliver when needed for Madrid – Alonso
|Rodrigo commits to Valencia until 2022
|Domestic bliss? Montella targets Serie A resurgence after Europa League success
|Rooney stands by Unsworth after Everton humiliation
|He deserved more chances – Hazard hails ´top player´ Salah
|We have to stay awake all the time - Coutinho frustrated after Sevilla collapse
|Everton 1 Atalanta 5: Cristante and Cornelius knock more shine off Premier League strugglers
|AC Milan 5 Austria Wien 1: Andre Silva sends Montella´s men through to the last 32
|Wasteful Arsenal leave Wenger frustrated
|McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom
|Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault
|Cologne 1 Arsenal 0: Gunners secure top spot despite defeat
|Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation
|Everton sign Bramley Moore Dock lease
|UEFA investigating Bayern after fans throw fake money in protest over Champions League prices
|Robben out of Gladbach clash with ´minor´ calf strain
|Pochettino pleased to see Rose emotion
|Mourinho factor makes Man Utd a title threat, says Lampard
|Chelsea´s best chance of success is Champions League, claims Lampard
|Robben: It could be over for me after this season
|Newcastle Jets 4 Melbourne Victory 1: Nabbout at the double
|Happy Sanchez could win the Premier League for Arsenal, Lauren claims
|Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions
|Bayern played their worst ´for a long time´ - Boateng
|Neymar form no surprise for Alves
|Federer congratulates Basel after Man Utd scalp
|Gremio 1 Lanus 0: Cicero gives Brazilians advantage in Libertadores final
|Hazard: I admire Madrid, but I´m happy at Chelsea
|Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper
|Allegri satisfied with draw against ´extraordinary´ Barcelona
|Nainggolan reaffirms Roma commitment after Simeone praise
|Simeone hails Griezmann´s ´extraordinary´ volley
|Emery hails Neymar after stunning Celtic win
|Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise
|Goncharenko delighted for clean sheet star Akinfeev
|I hope Barcelona rest Messi – Jesus
|Thiago suffered a serious injury, says Heynckes
|Valverde explains decision to bench Messi
|Iniesta hails ´splendid´ Ter Stegen as Barcelona seal last-16 spot
|Griezmann shrugs off goalless streak after wonderstrike keeps Atletico´s hopes alive
|We should have been 5-0 up – Mourinho unimpressed with wasteful United
|Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City´s Feyenoord display
|Paris Saint-Germain set Champions League scoring record in Celtic rout
|Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1: Dost on target as hosts stay in contention
|Bielsa suspended by struggling Lille
|Anderlecht 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski and Tolisso give visitors win
|Atletico Madrid 2 Roma 0: Griezmann returns to form with wondergoal
|Basel 1 Manchester United 0: Late Lang goal leaves Mourinho´s men with work to do
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1: Cavani and Neymar score braces in sparkling win
|Juventus 0 Barcelona 0: Messi benched but Valverde´s men in last 16
|Conte pleased to take pressure off Atletico clash
|Success in Europe will help Milan´s league form, Montella claims
|Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
|Willian: For me, it was a penalty
|Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
|Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
|CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
|Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
|If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
|Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
|Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
|Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
|No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
|Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
|Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
|Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
|Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
|Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
|Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
|Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
|Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
|Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
|Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
|Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
|Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
|Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
|Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
|MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
|Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino