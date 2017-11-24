Related

Kaka unsure over playing future amid Milan directorship offer

24 November 2017

Kaka remains undecided about extending his playing career, having been offered a director's role at AC Milan.

The 35-year-old announced in October that he will leave Orlando City when his contract expires next month, claiming "it's not a pleasure to play anymore".

Kaka was a guest at San Siro on Thursday for the Europa League clash with Austria Wien and was treated to a rousing reception when paraded on the field.

Milan CEO Marco Fassone has opened the door for Kaka to take up a role within the club's organisational structure, but the 2002 World Cup winner is yet to commit, with the continuation of his playing days still an option.

"I spoke with Fassone, I still haven't decided whether to keep playing or not," Kaka told reporters after Milan's 5-1 win.

"That said, to have the chance to become a Milan director is special for me.

"After the match, I went into the dressing room too. It was a great victory. I am sure all the Rossoneri fans are really happy.

"It's always a great feeling to be back home, I have so many great memories. It was a special night which will have a special place in my heart. Thanks to all the fans for this great welcome. Forza Milan!"

