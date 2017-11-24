Kaka predicts bright future for Milan´s Silva

AC Milan great Kaka has predicted a sparkling future for Andre Silva.

The Portugal striker has yet to score in Serie A since his move from Porto, but he has been in scintillating form for the Rossoneri in this season's Europa League.

The 22-year-old took his tally in the competition to eight goals with a brace in Thursday's 5-1 win over Austria Wien – a result that eased the pressure on under-fire manager Vincenzo Montella.

Kaka, who watched the game from the stands, believes Silva has what it takes to carve out a hugely successful career at the San Siro.

"He is a young Milanista," Kaka told Sky Italia.

"He has to grow and mature. Playing a European tournament is already very important.

"I like him very much and tonight he created two goals. He is a very good player and has a great future."