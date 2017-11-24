Injuries not to blame for Real Madrid LaLiga position - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is refusing to blame injuries for Real Madrid falling 10 points behind Barcelona at the summit of LaLiga.

Gareth Bale has missed almost two months with calf and adductor injuries, while Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic have both endured spells on the sidelines in recent months.

Sergio Ramos could join all three in missing Saturday's clash with Malaga after suffering a broken nose in last weekend's draw with Atletico Madrid and the club confirmed on Friday that midfielder Marco Asensio had sustained an obturator injury.

Zidane, though, admits that there are a number of factors behind his side's struggles this season and the gap between themselves and Ernesto Valverde's side cannot solely be attributed to a lengthy injury list.

"I am not going to look for excuses," he said.

"The 10 points are not due to injuries – that can happen in football.

