Bayern boss Heynckes slams ´insanity´ of Champions League ticket prices

Jupp Heynckes has offered his support to Bayern Munich fans after their midweek protest over ticket prices left the club facing UEFA disciplinary action.

Travelling supporters at Bayern's 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday unfurled a banner lamenting the cost of €100 to attend the game, while some threw bundles of fake money onto the pitch.

European football's governing body this week charged the Bundesliga champions for the "throwing of objects" and an "illicit banner", with the case to be dealt with on December 7.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's top-flight trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, veteran boss Heynckes insisted fans were well within their rights to protest.

"If tickets cost €100 it's insanity," he said.

"They [the fans] are right. In the end, you can't finance that. It's like you say, 'Please stay home, we don't want to have you here'.

"It's not okay. That's the reason why the protest is justified.

"I have solidarity with our fans and support the protest. I'm, in general, an advocate of moderate ticket prices.

"We need the fans. Games without atmosphere are bad for football."