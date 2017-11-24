Bale return could be imminent - Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is looking forward to welcoming Gareth Bale back into his starting XI after the Welshman returned to training following his latest injury setback.

The 28-year-old has not played since limping out of Madrid's 3-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund at the end of September with a calf injury.

He returned to training soon after that, but strained an adductor muscle in his left leg and has been sidelined since.

Los Blancos host Malaga on Saturday and while the game will likely come too soon for Bale, Zidane hopes to be able to welcome the 28-year-old's strength and pace back into his side imminently.

"We know what Gareth can give us. He's a very strong player, technically good and works a lot," said Zidane.

"He's an important player for us and he knows that. The important thing is that we have to get him back into shape and ready to play.