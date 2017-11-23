Silva not giving ´one more word´ on Everton speculation

Watford head coach Marco Silva is sick of the speculation linking him with the vacant manager's job at Everton and is refusing to give even "one more word" on the subject.

Everton have been without a permanent manager since Ronald Koeman was sacked on October 23 following a woeful start to the season, with David Unsworth filling in.

The club have been linked with numerous candidates, including Sean Dyche, Sam Allardyce and Diego Simeone, but Silva had emerged as the favourite, with Everton even reportedly offering Watford £12million for the Portuguese tactician.

But Everton are understood to have given up on their pursuit of Silva and, when asked at a media conference on Thursday about Everton's apparent interest, the 40-year-old was seemingly at the end of his tether.

"I will answer straight [to tell you] to stop you because I don't like to talk about speculation and all these things," Silva told reporters ahead of Watford's match with Newcastle United on Saturday.

"Okay, if you like the speculation, continue in your way. I don't like to talk nothing more about this because sometimes I talk and after you go in the other way.

"I don't give one more word on this situation for you. Newcastle vs Watford - I will answer 10 or 20 [questions about this] for you."

Silva was then asked about how easy it was to remain loyal to an owner who has dismissed five head coaches in the last four years, and he was unsurprisingly irritated.

"If you want I can change [position] with the owner Gino Pozzo and he can make the question for you," Silva replied.

"You know what is most important for me - Newcastle versus Watford, my team and tomorrow's training session. For you the other things are more important.

"The fans; they know what is most important to us and they know as well we are fully focused on our job."