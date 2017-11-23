Robinho given prison sentence in Italy for 2013 sexual assault

A court in Milan has sentenced former Brazil forward Robinho to nine years in prison for sexual assault, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The sentence relates to an alleged incident of group sexual assault on a 22-year-old woman involving five other men who were at a Milanese nightclub on January 22, 2013, during the 33-year-old's time playing for AC Milan in Serie A.

Agent and lawyer Marisa Alija Ramos posted on Instagram to state Robinho denies the charges after pleading not guilty on behalf of her client, who did not attend the court hearings in northern Italy.

"With regards to the allegations surrounding Robinho, the alleged incident took place several years ago," Ramos said, in a post also shared by Robinho's official Instagram account.

"I clarify that my client has already defended himself against the charges and maintains he played no part in the incident.

"All legal steps are already being taken in response to this decision."

The case is likely to be the subject of a lengthy legal process in Italy.

The Appeals Court and the Supreme Court represent avenues of legal recourse for Robinho and until a case reaches the Supreme Court in Italy the presumption of innocence applies.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City star Robinho is currently playing in his homeland for Atletico Mineiro.

He has been capped 100 times by Brazil, scoring 28 goals.