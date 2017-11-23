Robben: It could be over for me after this season

Arjen Robben has not ruled out the possibility of retiring at the end of the season, with his Bayern Munich future uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract.

The Dutch forward has been at Bayern since 2009 and remains a key part of Jupp Heynckes' squad, playing 18 times in all competitions this season.

Heynckes has praised Robben's impact on the team and recently talked up the possibility of the 33-year-old signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena, but he is yet to make a decision.

"My future is uncertain," Robben told Kicker. "It could be over for me after this season, I could try something new or play three more years for Bayern. Everything is possible.

"I try to enjoy my football and play on a high level as long as possible, but I don't know how long it will work out."

On his relationship with Bayern, Robben added: "Both sides always showed big appraisal for each other. I know what I have with the club and it's exactly the same the other way around."

Robben retired from international duty in October after Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup.