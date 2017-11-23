Neuer or De Gea? Digne says Ter Stegen is world´s best keeper

Lucas Digne believes Barcelona team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world following his exploits against Juventus in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich veteran Manuel Neuer and Manchester United's David de Gea are widely regarded as the top keepers in football.

However, Digne put forward Ter Stegen's case after the Germany international produced two decisive saves to deny Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala in Wednesday's goalless draw in Turin as Barca reached the last 16.

"For me, Ter Stegen is the best goalkeeper in the world right now," Digne told reporters.

"He is playing at an extremely high level."

Despite the draw away to the Italian champions, it was enough for LaLiga-leading Barca to advance to the knockout round with one matchday remaining.

Barca are three points clear of Juve in Group D as Ernesto Valverde's men round out their group campaign against Sporting CP.

"We continue to work hard and are happy to be here," Digne said. "We want to continue to play without losing."