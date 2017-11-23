Related

McInnes to remain at Aberdeen despite links to Rangers, West Brom

23 November 2017 21:33

Derek McInnes has no intention of leaving Aberdeen for Rangers or West Brom as he has "unfinished business" with the Scottish club, according to chairman Stewart Milne.

Scotsman McInnes – who took charge at Pittodrie in 2013 - has been strongly linked with the current vacancies at two clubs he represented during his playing career.

Rangers are yet to appoint a new manager since parting ways with Pedro Caixinha last month, while West Brom sacked Tony Pulis on Monday following an 11-game winless run.

However, McInnes has reassured Milne that he remains committed to his current employers and is determined to win further silverware after steering Aberdeen to the 2014 Scottish League Cup.

"Derek made his feelings very clear to me last night during one of our regular meetings. He has no intention of going anywhere," Milne told RedTV, the club's official channel.

"He loves this club. He knows that he is loved. He knows that he is respected by everyone at the club and by the fans out there.

"I think anyone who was at the original pre-determination hearing and heard Derek speak with the passion that he has for this football club, will understand that it is a big, big part of Derek’s life.

"He firmly believes that he has unfinished business here. The manager has always said to me that he did not want to leave this club with only one trophy in the boardroom and it is great news for everyone that he is committed to AFC. He just wants to get on with the job.

"Derek has spent a lot of time and effort, and money, I would add, over the summer rebuilding the team. Since then he has re-signed a number of players who have extended their contracts, some of the senior players, some of the younger players."

Having led Aberdeen to second place in the Scottish Premiership last season, McInnes turned down the opportunity to take charge at Championship club Sunderland in June.

