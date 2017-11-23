Related

Championship Review: Wolves thrash 10-man Leeds, Middlesbrough cruise

23 November 2017 00:18

Wolves consolidated their four-point lead ahead of Cardiff City at the top of the Championship with a crushing 4-1 win over Leeds United, increasing the pressure on Thomas Christiansen.

Cardiff put the pressure on Wolves with a 1-0 win at Barnsley on Tuesday, but Nuno's men responded in impressive fashion at Molineux.

Barry Douglas began the scoring 16 minutes in, finding the top corner with a fine free-kick, before Ivan Cavaleiro doubled their advantage shortly after, producing a strong finish at the end of a flowing move.

Leeds improved at the start of the second half and Samu Saiz set up Ezgjan Alioski with a sumptuous pass, but Ronaldo Vieira's sending off after an hour saw the fight-back halted – Diogo Jota restoring the two-goal deficit 12 minutes later with a cool finish.

And Andy Lonergan fouled Leo Bonatini in the area shortly after, allowing Helder Costa to wrap things up with a penalty and secure a fourth successive league win.

Middlesbrough bounced back from defeat to Leeds by beating Birmingham City 2-0 thanks to a Britt Assombalonga brace, while Atdhe Nuhiu rescued Sheffield Wednesday a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town in the last minute.

