Angered Neymar storms away from Real Madrid questions

23 November 2017 10:34

Neymar swore at journalists and stormed away from an interview after being questioned about reports linking him with a sensational move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid.

The Brazil star became the world's most expensive footballer when PSG paid Madrid's Clasico rivals Barcelona €222million for his services.

And Neymar has been quick to begin repaying that, having a hand in 21 goals in his first 14 games for the French giants, who sit top of Ligue 1 and their Champions League group after a blistering start to the season.

Neymar's PSG career has not been all plain sailing to date, with rumours of rifts between him and striking partner Edinson Cavani, as well as coach Unai Emery.

All parties have been swift to play down such talk, but it has not stopped suggestions emerging that Madrid could make a stunning swoop for the star striker.

However, when Neymar was asked about the reports after his two-goal show in PSG's 7-1 destruction of Celtic on Wednesday, he was less than impressed.

"For f***'s sake," he is widely quoted as saying. "Have you got nothing else to talk about?"

The thrashing of Celtic at the Parc des Princes maintained PSG's three-point lead over Bayern Munich in Group B. They need a point at the Allianz Arena on matchday six to guarantee top spot.

