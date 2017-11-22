Related

Article

´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri

22 November 2017 03:16

Maurizio Sarri said he cannot rotate Lorenzo Insigne as the "world class player" is too important for Napoli following their Champions League victory.

Insigne scored a stunning goal to lead Napoli to a 3-0 win at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F action on Tuesday.

Deemed surplus to requirements in Italy's failed World Cup qualification bid against Sweden, Insigne struck against AC Milan in Serie A last week and the star forward was at it again as Napoli accounted for Shakhtar.

"This is Lorenzo. He has improved so much over the last three years, become a world class player who I think has to be left out of squad rotation too, because he is so important," Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

"We can give him a rest for the final 20 minutes, but to drop him from the start – I can't do it."

The win boosted Napoli's hopes of progressing to the knockout round in the Champions League.

Napoli are still third in Group F, but they only trail second-placed Shakhtar by three points with one matchday remaining as Manchester City sit six points clear.

"We wanted the three points at all costs," Insigne said. "We know it doesn't only depend on us, but we hope City will beat Shakhtar and we can get our result away to Feyenoord."

On Sarri, Insigne – who was dropped by former Italy head coach Gian Piero Ventura for the World Cup play-off – added: "I thank the coach, as since the first day he has always put his faith in me and I tried to repay him with performances, goals and assists.

"I'll never stop putting myself at the disposal of the coach at any moment of the match."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

04:28 Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
03:16 ´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
02:34 I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
01:23 Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
00:54 Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
00:47 We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 13 +25 35
2 Internazionale 13 +16 33
3 Juventus 13 +23 31
4 Roma 12 +15 30
5 Lazio 12 +18 28
6 Sampdoria 12 +12 26
7 Milan 13 +1 19
8 Torino 13 -2 18
9 Fiorentina 13 +4 17
10 Bologna 13 -3 17
11 Chievo 13 -5 17
12 Atalanta 13 +1 16
13 Cagliari 13 -9 15
14 Udinese 12 -5 12
15 Crotone 13 -13 12
16 Sassuolo 13 -14 11
17 SPAL 13 -10 10
18 Genoa 13 -8 9
19 Hellas Verona 13 -19 6
20 Benevento 13 -27 0

Facebook