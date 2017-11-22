Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City´s Feyenoord display

Undefeated Manchester City felt the sharp end of Pep Guardiola's tongue after letting their standards slip against Feyenoord, according to Yaya Toure.
With qualification to the Champions League knockout stages already secure, Guardiola made seven changes to his starting line-up for the visit of the faltering Eredivisie holders and a patchy, listless contest was drifting towards a goalless conclusion before Raheem Sterling expertly dispatched his 11th goal of the season two minutes from time.
That made it five wins out of five in Europe this term, securing top spot in Group F in the process, while City have taken a remarkable 34 points from the 36 on offer in the Premier League.
Speaking after Saturday's considerably more impressive 2-0 win at Leicester, Guardiola said he would "kill" his players if they became complacent and strong words were dished out in the aftermath of Tuesday's match at the Etihad Stadium.
"It's human nature that sometimes you are a little bit lazy, think you're super or arrogance can go in your head - especially when you are young," said veteran midfielder Toure, following only his third start of the campaign.
"You look beautiful and think you're going to be the best. But you have to be careful because a modest team like Feyenoord, you see they came in and maybe could have surprised us.
"At the end the manager was quite angry with the team, of course. We can do better than that.
"We could have scored [more] because we had chances. We played lazily. You have to focus and respect the opponent."
We had to be patient but we got the win! Let’s continue to keep this going #ComeOnCity pic.twitter.com/y8Xp5vLvLz— Yaya Toure (@YayaToure) November 22, 2017
Post-game irritation from Guardiola or Toure's own frank assessment is unlikely to shift the perception that City are better placed to make a far more convincing bid for Champions League glory than at any other time over their previous six seasons in the competitions.
"I have to stay positive. We are in good form," said the 35-year-old, a winner under Guardiola with Barcelona in the 2009 final.
"When you see all the top teams, they all struggle a little bit. When I see Juventus, or Madrid, Barcelona - all these kind of teams - we've got to be a stronger and better team.
"Statistics mean nothing. We have to play against them and see where we are."
Under Manuel Pellegrini, City were knocked out in back-to-back seasons by Barcelona after drawing the Liga giants in the last 16.
It is a fate they will avoid this time around as fellow group winners, although this week's results mean Real Madrid and likely Bayern Munich too will progress as second-place finishers - making them, along with Juventus, potential heavyweight opponents for Guardiola's men in the new year.
Toure is confident his colleagues are a match for all-comers but added with a chuckle: "No, I don't want these teams now. Further, further! If all the top teams finish first then it is good."
|Thiago suffered a serious injury, says Heynckes
|Valverde explains decision to bench Messi
|Iniesta hails ´splendid´ Ter Stegen as Barcelona seal last-16 spot
|Griezmann shrugs off goalless streak after wonderstrike keeps Atletico´s hopes alive
|We should have been 5-0 up – Mourinho unimpressed with wasteful United
|Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City´s Feyenoord display
|Paris Saint-Germain set Champions League scoring record in Celtic rout
|Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1: Dost on target as hosts stay in contention
|Bielsa suspended by struggling Lille
|Anderlecht 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski and Tolisso give visitors win
|Atletico Madrid 2 Roma 0: Griezmann returns to form with wondergoal
|Basel 1 Manchester United 0: Late Lang goal leaves Mourinho´s men with work to do
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1: Cavani and Neymar score braces in sparkling win
|Juventus 0 Barcelona 0: Messi benched but Valverde´s men in last 16
|Conte pleased to take pressure off Atletico clash
|Success in Europe will help Milan´s league form, Montella claims
|Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
|Willian: For me, it was a penalty
|Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
|Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
|CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
|Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
|If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
|Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
|Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
|Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
|No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
|Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
|Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
|Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
|Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
|Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
|Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
|Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
|Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
|Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
|Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
|Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
|Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
|Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
|Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
|MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
|Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag