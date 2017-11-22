Related

Article

Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement

22 November 2017 09:00

Former Australia midfielder Josip Skoko believes Ange Postecoglou's replacement should be local as Graham Arnold looms as the next head coach of the World Cup-bound Socceroos. 

Despite securing Australia's spot in Russia next year via the inter-continental play-offs last week, Asian Cup-winning boss Postecoglou resigned on Wednesday.

Speculation over his future had dominated headlines since the Socceroos overcame Syria in an AFC play-off in September, with the 52-year-old non-committal on his plans throughout the vital stages of Australia's qualifying campaign.

Discussions over Postecoglou's successor have centred on Sydney FC head coach and two-time A-League champion Arnold, who spent a brief stint in charge of the national side following Guus Hiddink's memorable reign in 2006.

Whether it is Arnold or not, ex-Wigan Athletic and Hajduk Split player Skoko – who earned 51 international caps and featured at the 2006 World Cup – feels Football Federation Australia (FFA) should stick with an Australian coach.

"You have to look at what's there. It's all good and well that we want to have someone who is similar to Ange or plays great football, but you have to see who is available and wants the job," Skoko told Omnisport.

"It's not an easy job to find a new coach. I think they went down the right path by having Australian coaches, because it's difficult for a foreign coach to come and understand the way football is played in Australia, the challenges Aussies playing abroad face. It's very unique.

"It would be a lot easier to have a local coach but they have to fit the bill. Obviously someone like Arnie [Arnold] has done it before. He has the runs on the board. He's certainly done well with Sydney FC in recent years. He has led the national team before so he understands it all inside out. Arnold is something the FFA will consider for all of those reasons.

"If you went abroad, you'd have to see who is available and could fit the mould."

Skoko added: "I think it's a great opportunity now because you made it to a World Cup. It doesn't matter who you put there, if it's a top European coach or one of our own, the way we perform and the quality we have in the Socceroos has already been determined. What you get out of them now is a little bit extra."

Postecoglou replaced German Holger Osieck in 2013 and he went on to win 22 of his 49 games in charge, which included a memorable Asian Cup triumph on home soil in 2015.

"I know most people would be saying you've done all the hard work, why would't you go [to the World Cup] now? It's the prize," said Skoko. But we don't know what goes on in Ange's life and why he wouldn't. Everyone has their reasons for that they do. You have to respect that.

"If you look at what he's done in terms of winning an Asian Cup, which hasn't happened before. That's a huge thing.

"He's qualified for the World Cup. His results are pretty good. If he hadn't qualified for the World Cup now, I think everybody would've had the right to question him.

"He has changed the way the Socceroos play. He has done a few things his way. It hasn't been dull football, it's been quite entertaining. I think he will be remembered in a positive light."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

09:15 Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
09:00 Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
08:41 Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
05:54 MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
04:28 Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
03:16 ´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
02:34 I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
01:23 Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
00:54 Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
00:47 We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Facebook