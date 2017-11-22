Related

Article

Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer

22 November 2017 10:17

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the club have confirmed.

The 48-year-old oversaw the LaLiga side's remarkable comeback against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla were 3-0 down at the break, but a double from Wissam Ben Yedder and an injury-time goal from Guido Pizarro secured an enthralling point, with reports suggesting Berizzo told his players of his diagnosis at half-time. 

Following the first goal, Sevilla players sprinted to celebrate with Berizzo, but no statement was made by the head coach after the game.

However, Sevilla announced on Wednesday that he will receive treatment for the illness.

"The medical services of Sevilla FC report that the coach of the first team, Eduardo Berizzo, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer," a club statement read.

"Future examinations will decide what steps to follow regarding the treatment. 

"Sevilla FC wants to show their maximum support to their coach at this time and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Sevilla are fifth in LaLiga with 22 points from 12 matches, while they are second in Champions League Group E with one match to play in the pool stages.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery, who won the Europa League three times with Sevilla, was among those to tweet his support for the Argentine, offering "much encouragement to you and your family".

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

10:36 Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
10:17 Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
09:51 Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
09:32 Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
09:15 Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
09:00 Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
08:41 Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
05:54 MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
04:28 Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
03:16 ´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
02:34 I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
01:23 Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
00:54 Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
00:47 We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
3 Real Madrid 12 +13 24
4 Atlético Madrid 12 +10 24
5 Sevilla 12 +2 22
6 Villarreal 12 +7 21
7 Real Sociedad 12 +3 18

Facebook