Article

Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16

22 November 2017 19:48

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League's round of 16 with a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Qarabag on Wednesday.

Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and a double from Willian sealed the three points for Antonio Conte's side in Baku and ensure they will progress to the knockout phase of the competition.

Qarabag, thrashed 6-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in September, started well in front of their noisy home support but were left facing a huge challenge when captain Rasad Sadiqov was sent off for bringing down Willian in the penalty area.

Hazard, starting as a false nine as Conte left Alvaro Morata on the bench, tucked home the spot-kick for his third goal in the group stage and produced a clever assist for Willian to make it 2-0 15 minutes later.

The remainder of the match was played at a procession pace, as Chelsea looked to conserve energy for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, but Fabregas added a third with 17 minutes left to play courtesy of another precise effort from 12 yards before Willian lashed home a fine fourth.

The result sends the English champions through and puts them two points clear at the top of Group C ahead of Atletico Madrid's clash with Roma, while Qarabag must hope for a favour from the Italians to preserve their hopes of snatching a Europa League spot on matchday six.

A lively start from Qarabag seemed to have Chelsea unsettled and they were fortunate not to be 1-0 down inside 13 minutes, with Michel rattling the crossbar from inside the penalty area after a one-two between Maksim Medvedev and Dino Ndlovu.

The home fans were in fine spirits but their mood changed completely with 19 minutes played, when Sadiqov was adjudged to have deliberately pulled Willian down by his arm as he attempted to get free in the penalty area.

The captain was duly given a straight red card and Hazard made no mistake from the penalty spot, rolling the ball into the bottom corner as goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic went the wrong way.

It might have been a controversial way to break the deadlock but there was nothing questionable about Chelsea's second. Pedro, Willian and Hazard combined following a Cesc Fabregas ball forward, the move ending with Hazard backheeling into Willian's path, and the Brazilian made no mistake with a low finish from just inside the area.

Conte resisted the temptation to make changes at half-time but Chelsea looked keen to kill off the contest as soon as possible, with Sehic making a good save to deny Pedro one-on-one after a fine lofted pass from Fabregas.

Hazard was then denied by a fine one-handed save before he departed to a rousing reception from the travelling Chelsea fans, as Conte opted to give Morata a 25-minute run-out.

The Spain striker missed a great chance to get on the scoresheet, dragging a shot inches wide of the left-hand post from the edge of the six-yard box, and he was denied by the offside flag barely a minute later after tapping in Cesar Azpilicueta 's lay-off.

Fabregas did manage to get Chelsea a third goal, though, to cap an efficient outing from Conte's side.

Referee Jorge Sousa adjudged Medvedev to have pulled Willian's shirt into the penalty area, despite the full-back's protests that contact stopped before they crossed the 18-yard line, allowing the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder to sweep the ball into the bottom corner after his first effort was ruled out for encroachment.

Willian completed a superb individual display with his second goal five minutes from the end of normal time, collecting Pedro's pass before lashing beyond Sehic from 20 yards to send Chelsea through with a little bit of swagger.

 

Key Opta facts:

- Chelsea have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 14th time in their last 15 appearances in the competition.
- Qarabag have now failed to win their last six consecutive European games (including qualifiers), their longest winless streak since July 2009 (8).
- The Blues have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 18.
- On his 200th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions, Willian scored a brace in the Champions League for the first time since November 2012 for Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Nordsjælland.
- Qarabag are only the third team to pick up a red card in three consecutive Champions League games (also Bordeaux in 2000 and Juventus in 2001).
- Eden Hazard has scored three goals in his last three Champions League appearances, as many as in his previous 19 combined.
- Hazard both scored and assisted in a Champions League game for the first time in his career.

- Cesc Fabregas became the fourth Spanish player to hit the 20-goal mark in the Champions League (also Raul 71, Fernando Morientes 33, Fernando Torres 20).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 22 November

21:08 Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
20:46 Willian: For me, it was a penalty
20:26 Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
20:13 Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
19:51 CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
19:48 Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
19:08 If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
17:49 Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
17:24 Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
17:08 Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
16:48 No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
16:48 Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
15:03 Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
14:09 Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
13:28 Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
12:53 Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
12:13 Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
11:21 Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
10:36 Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
10:17 Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
09:51 Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
09:32 Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
09:15 Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
09:00 Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
08:41 Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
05:54 MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
04:28 Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
03:16 ´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
02:34 I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
01:23 Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
00:54 Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
00:47 We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
00:42 Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
00:24 City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
00:20 Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
00:05 Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
00:05 Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino

Tuesday 21 November

23:55 Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
23:52 It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
23:46 It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
23:10 Postecoglou leaves Australia post
23:06 Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
22:53 Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
22:52 Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
22:44 Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
22:42 Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
22:36 APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
22:35 Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
22:02 Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
21:23 I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
21:00 Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
20:20 Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
20:07 Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
20:00 Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
19:50 Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
19:37 Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
19:15 Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
18:00 Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
17:02 Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
16:48 Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
16:30 Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
16:20 Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
14:42 Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
13:02 Del Neri sacked by Udinese
12:47 Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
12:14 Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
11:12 Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
10:39 Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
09:43 Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
09:00 Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:54 Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
07:35 Klopp staying calm over Salah form
04:19 Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
02:29 Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag

Monday 20 November

22:55 Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
20:51 Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
20:02 Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
19:39 I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
18:55 Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
18:40 Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
16:35 Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
16:33 Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
15:23 Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
14:55 Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
14:52 Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
14:33 Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
12:29 Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
11:19 Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
11:13 West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
10:24 Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
09:06 Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
03:47 Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
02:24 Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
00:17 Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti

Facebook