Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16

Chelsea booked their place in the Champions League's round of 16 with a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Qarabag on Wednesday.
Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and a double from Willian sealed the three points for Antonio Conte's side in Baku and ensure they will progress to the knockout phase of the competition.
Qarabag, thrashed 6-0 in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in September, started well in front of their noisy home support but were left facing a huge challenge when captain Rasad Sadiqov was sent off for bringing down Willian in the penalty area.
Hazard, starting as a false nine as Conte left Alvaro Morata on the bench, tucked home the spot-kick for his third goal in the group stage and produced a clever assist for Willian to make it 2-0 15 minutes later.
The remainder of the match was played at a procession pace, as Chelsea looked to conserve energy for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, but Fabregas added a third with 17 minutes left to play courtesy of another precise effort from 12 yards before Willian lashed home a fine fourth.
The result sends the English champions through and puts them two points clear at the top of Group C ahead of Atletico Madrid's clash with Roma, while Qarabag must hope for a favour from the Italians to preserve their hopes of snatching a Europa League spot on matchday six.
1 - Eden Hazard has both scored and assisted in a single Champions League game for the first time in his career. Schemer. pic.twitter.com/6qVnSRP0NR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017
A lively start from Qarabag seemed to have Chelsea unsettled and they were fortunate not to be 1-0 down inside 13 minutes, with Michel rattling the crossbar from inside the penalty area after a one-two between Maksim Medvedev and Dino Ndlovu.
The home fans were in fine spirits but their mood changed completely with 19 minutes played, when Sadiqov was adjudged to have deliberately pulled Willian down by his arm as he attempted to get free in the penalty area.
The captain was duly given a straight red card and Hazard made no mistake from the penalty spot, rolling the ball into the bottom corner as goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic went the wrong way.
8 - @hazardeden10 scored his 8th Champions League goal, more than any other Belgian player. Devil. pic.twitter.com/lDeiUUxmam— OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) November 22, 2017
It might have been a controversial way to break the deadlock but there was nothing questionable about Chelsea's second. Pedro, Willian and Hazard combined following a Cesc Fabregas ball forward, the move ending with Hazard backheeling into Willian's path, and the Brazilian made no mistake with a low finish from just inside the area.
Conte resisted the temptation to make changes at half-time but Chelsea looked keen to kill off the contest as soon as possible, with Sehic making a good save to deny Pedro one-on-one after a fine lofted pass from Fabregas.
Hazard was then denied by a fine one-handed save before he departed to a rousing reception from the travelling Chelsea fans, as Conte opted to give Morata a 25-minute run-out.
The Spain striker missed a great chance to get on the scoresheet, dragging a shot inches wide of the left-hand post from the edge of the six-yard box, and he was denied by the offside flag barely a minute later after tapping in Cesar Azpilicueta 's lay-off.
Fabregas did manage to get Chelsea a third goal, though, to cap an efficient outing from Conte's side.
Referee Jorge Sousa adjudged Medvedev to have pulled Willian's shirt into the penalty area, despite the full-back's protests that contact stopped before they crossed the 18-yard line, allowing the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder to sweep the ball into the bottom corner after his first effort was ruled out for encroachment.
Willian completed a superb individual display with his second goal five minutes from the end of normal time, collecting Pedro's pass before lashing beyond Sehic from 20 yards to send Chelsea through with a little bit of swagger.
Key Opta facts:
- Chelsea have booked their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 14th time in their last 15 appearances in the competition.
- Qarabag have now failed to win their last six consecutive European games (including qualifiers), their longest winless streak since July 2009 (8).
- The Blues have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 18.
- On his 200th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions, Willian scored a brace in the Champions League for the first time since November 2012 for Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Nordsjælland.
- Qarabag are only the third team to pick up a red card in three consecutive Champions League games (also Bordeaux in 2000 and Juventus in 2001).
- Eden Hazard has scored three goals in his last three Champions League appearances, as many as in his previous 19 combined.
- Hazard both scored and assisted in a Champions League game for the first time in his career.
- Cesc Fabregas became the fourth Spanish player to hit the 20-goal mark in the Champions League (also Raul 71, Fernando Morientes 33, Fernando Torres 20).
|Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
|Willian: For me, it was a penalty
|Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
|Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
|CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
|Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
|If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
|Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
|Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
|Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
|No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
|Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
|Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
|Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
|Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
|Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
|Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
|Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
|Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
|Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
|Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
|Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
|Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
|Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
|Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
|MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
|Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti