Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1: Cavani and Neymar score braces in sparkling win

Edinson Cavani and Neymar both scored braces as Paris Saint-Germain registered a thumping 7-1 Champions League win over Celtic at Parc des Princes.
The Scottish side were on the end of a 5-0 humbling in the reverse fixture two months ago, but might have allowed themselves to dream of a more memorable evening when Moussa Dembele gave them a shock lead after just 56 seconds.
That early goal only served to spark PSG's heralded attacking triumvirate into life, though, as Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored four first-half goals to leave Brendan Rodgers' side shell-shocked, effectively settling the game before the interval.
PSG eased up for most of the second half before a stunning late salvo added a deserved gloss to the scoreline. Marco Verratti added a fifth with a cool finish before Cavani bagged his second with a superb back-post volley, aided by a deflection off Kieran Tierney.
The final word went to Dani Alves - the Brazilian firing home a stunning strike from 25 yards that crashed in off the post.
PSG are three points ahead of Bayern Munich at the summit of Group B and a draw against the Germans next month will be enough to top the group ahead of the last 16 stage.
150 - Edinson Cavani has scored his 150th goal for Paris in what is his 216th appearance for the club in all competitions. Machine. pic.twitter.com/AGC0zVln9n— OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 22, 2017
Celtic's trip to Paris had started so well and they took an improbable lead inside the opening minute with a goal that was made in France.
Frenchman Olivier Ntcham's cleverly disguised corner was met just inside the penalty area by his compatriot Dembele, whose deflected shot flew past Alphonse Areola to send the visiting support into raptures.
Their joy was short-lived, however, as the world's most expensive footballer delivered a finish of typical precision to pull Unai Emery's side level after nine minutes.
Adrien Rabiot jinked his way through the Celtic half before playing in Neymar down the left, where he was able to drill a low shot past Craig Gordon and into the far corner.
Moments after Ntcham had drilled a powerful strike just wide for Celtic, PSG took the lead, as some clever interplay between Neymar and Verratti released the Brazilian inside the area and, in an almost carbon copy of his opener, he stroked into Gordon's far corner.
Neymar then turned provider for the third in the 28th minute, getting his shoulder to Alves' looping cross to tee up Cavani inside the six-yard box for the Uruguayan's 150th PSG goal.
@KMbappe & @neymarjr #PSGCEL pic.twitter.com/xtuxCn5arR— PSG English (@PSG_English) November 22, 2017
The hosts' fourth arrived 10 minutes before the break as Mbappe took full advantage of some reckless defending from a free-kick to power home for his seventh goal for the club since his move from Monaco.
Mbappe was denied a second when his scuffed shot was saved by Gordon before Verratti grabbed a fifth with a drilled finish into the bottom corner with 15 minutes remaining.
Cavani added his second with a well-controlled back-post volley in the 79th minute, Tierney inadvertently steering the ball past the helpless Gordon.
The final act was reserved for Alves, whose swerving long-range strike just a minute later cannoned in off the post to put PSG in seventh heaven.
Key Opta facts:
- PSG (24) have scored more goals in a single Champions League group stage than any other side ever.
- Celtic conceded seven goals in a European game for just the second time in their history – also 0-7 vs Barcelona in September 2016.
- The first five shots on target in this match resulted in five goals, four for PSG and one for Celtic.
- Edinson Cavani scored his 150th and 151st goals for PSG in what was his 216th appearance for the club in all competitions.
- Cavani has scored more goals in all competitions this season than any other player in Europe's big five leagues (21 goals).
- Moussa Dembele's opener vs PSG after 56 seconds was Celtic's fastest ever goal in the Champions League.
- This goal was also the first Champions League goal PSG have conceded inside the first minute.
- Neymar (15) has been directly involved in more Champions League goals versus Celtic than against any other opponent (7 goals + 8 assists in 6 appearances).
- Neymar has scored as many Champions League goals as Rivaldo (27) – the only Brazilian with more is Kaka (30).
- Celtic have lost all four matches against Paris in European competition, conceding 16 goals and scoring just the one.
