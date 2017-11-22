Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash

Lionel Messi has been left out of Barcelona's starting line-up for their Champions League clash against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

The Argentina star has been named on the bench by Ernesto Valverde in a game that Barca require a solitary point to guarantee top spot Group D with a game to play.

Messi has scored three goals in Barca's four games so far in this year's competition and has netted 11 times in 12 LaLiga matches.

Valverde, though, has opted to start Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Deulofeu in attack for the mouth-watering game between two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Barcelona official Guillermo Amor confirmed to beIN SPORTS that Messi had been rested with an eye on the weekend's LaLiga meeting with second-placed Valencia.

"There is no problem with Messi. He's in perfect condition," former Barca player Amor said.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Digne; Rakitic, Busquets, Paulinho; Deulofeu, Suarez, Iniesta.