Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers

Barcelona will secure top spot in their group with another positive result on Wednesday in what is arguably the biggest game of Champions League matchday five.
Lionel Messi is close to a personal milestone but Juventus will be desperate to avenge their 3-0 loss at Camp Nou and secure passage to the last 16 themselves.
Manchester United are also on the brink of the knockout phase and will look to fit-again Paul Pogba to improve on a pretty miserable record in the competition, while Paris Saint-Germain represent a daunting prospect for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers.
Chelsea will look to follow them into the next round and will hope Eden Hazard continues his electric form against Qarabag, while Atletico Madrid and Roma face off in a potentially pivotal showdown in the Spanish capital.
Below, we examine the key Opta numbers behind Wednesday's fixtures.
CSKA Moscow v Benfica
57 – CSKA are on six points after their first four matches; 57 per cent of sides to hold this record at this stage in the Champions League since 2003-04 (current format) have progressed to the next phase.
5 – Benfica have lost five Champions League matches in succession and have only managed to score once in this campaign; only Anderlecht have recorded fewer goals (0).
Basel v Manchester United
13 – No English side has ever managed to keep a clean sheet on the road against Basel in European competition (13 such fixtures); the Swiss club have claimed 1-0 victories in two of their last three home games versus English opposition.
33 – Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 33 Champions League games.
Pogba back and scoring for @ManUtd— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 18, 2017
Zlatan back for first time this season
Lukaku back in the goals
Successful winning night for United pic.twitter.com/0WuiRZpNaB
Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic
17 – Paris Saint-Germain have scored more goals than anybody else this season in the Champions League (17) and are the only remaining side in the competition to record clean sheets in every game this term.
2 – Brendan Rodgers has won only two of his 16 group games as manager in the Champions League. Those victories came against Ludogorets (2-1) in September 2014, when he was in charge of Liverpool, and Celtic's 0-3 versus Anderlecht.
Anderlecht v Bayern Munich
18 – Anderlecht have only managed to register one clean sheet in their last 18 Champions League outings, while their German opponents have failed to record any in their last 10 on the road in this competition.
29 – Bayern Munich attempted 29 shots and hit the target 11 times in their 3-0 victory at home to Anderlecht on matchday one; Anderlecht recorded just one shot on target in response.
#LewanGOALski's record in the #UCL =— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 20, 2017
How many goals for the Bayern No9 this season? pic.twitter.com/GIHff3I2XA
Qarabag v Chelsea
90 – Qarabag are yet to win a game this season in the Champions League; only on three previous occasions has a club progressed to the last 16 since 2003-04 (current format) in 90 instances after having failed to claim a win in the opening four matchdays.
17 – Eden Hazard has created more goalscoring chances than any other player in the 2017-18 Champions League campaign (17).
Atletico Madrid v Roma
4 – Roma have tasted defeat in four of their last five visits to Spanish clubs in the Champions League (W1), letting in 15 goals across those matches (an average of three per game).
9 – Nine of the last 14 Champions League goals scored by Atletico Madrid have seen the direct involvement of Antoine Griezmann (scored seven, assisted two).
Back to work!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 20, 2017
We're getting ready for #AtletiRoma
https://t.co/R0mAqDdKcq#AúpaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/T21DFVadVL
Sporting CP v Olympiacos
1 – Only one team (Qarabag, seven) has recorded fewer shots on target this term in the Champions League than Olympiacos (nine); Sporting could only manage two on matchday four versus Juventus, but they came away with a 1-1 draw.
19 – Olympiacos' Silvio Proto has made 19 saves in three Champions League appearances this season, an average of over six per game, which is the highest rate of any keeper to register more than one outing in this campaign.
Juventus v Barcelona
29 – Juventus have only lost once in their last 29 home games against Spanish opposition in European competition (W19 D9), conceding only one goal across their last five such fixtures.
100 – Lionel Messi is just a hat-trick away from becoming only the second player to record 100 goals in the Champions League (after Cristiano Ronaldo). He scored a brace on matchday one against Juventus.
A pair of living legends make bold predictions! https://t.co/Om73i44cmX— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 20, 2017
Here's a sneak preview! pic.twitter.com/vegmehYC21
