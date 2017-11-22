I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media

Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to speak to the media following Real Madrid's Champions League victory over APOEL, with the frustrated star claiming he would say one thing and reporters would write another.

Ronaldo ended his four-game goalless streak for Madrid by scoring twice in Tuesday's 6-0 rout of APOEL in Cyprus, however, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner was angry afterwards.

Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer has been the subject of speculation regarding his reported unhappiness in the Spanish capital as well as an alleged rift with captain Sergio Ramos over the strength of the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders in 2017-18.

As Ronaldo walked through the mixed zone post-match, the Portuguese told reporters: "How can I talk to you if I say one thing and you write something else?"

Ronaldo and Ramos reportedly had a falling out over comments made by the former, who felt Madrid were not as strong as last season following the departures of stars Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez.

While he has only managed one goal in LaLiga this season, Ronaldo has scored eight times in the Champions League to move onto 98 in the competition overall.

Ronaldo is now one above Barcelona foe Lionel Messi in the race to score 100 Champions League goals.