Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben

Arjen Robben has urged Jupp Heynckes to stay as Bayern Munich head coach beyond the end of the season, labelling it "the best solution" for the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern made an indifferent start to the season, which led to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti following a 3-0 Champions League reverse to Paris Saint-Germain in September.
However, since the return of treble-winning coach Heynckes, Bayern have not been beaten and have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while also booking their place in the Champions League knockout stages.
Bayern maintained when the veteran boss took over that it was an appointment only until the end of the season, but winger Robben wants the 72-year-old to prolong his stint.
"It would be the best solution and I feel like he's having a blast," the Dutchman told Bild.
"There is no better coach on the market and if you think that Jupp Heynckes is the right coach for another year you have to talk to him."
72 - Jupp #Heynckes (@FCBayernEN) is currently the oldest manager in Europe's Big 5 Leagues. Experienced. pic.twitter.com/51BXrnj8uN
— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 9, 2017
However, Robben accepts he is unaware of the club's long-term plans.
He added: "I do not know what the coach thinks, what the club thinks, what the plan is."
Meanwhile, Robben's team-mate Sven Ulreich aimed a dig at Lothar Matthaus.
The Germany great was highly critical of the Bayern goalkeeper, who is deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer, following the PSG game, but told Sky Germany that Ulreich should be in contention for the national team following his recent solid performances.
However, Ulreich believes Matthaus' apparently changeable opinion bears little merit.
He said: "A few weeks ago, Lothar Matthaus said I had an eye problem.
"Now he says that; it's not serious either."
