Griezmann shrugs off goalless streak after wonderstrike keeps Atletico´s hopes alive

Antoine Griezmann was not anxious about his lack of form ahead of giving Atletico Madrid a Champions League lifeline with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win against 10-man Roma on Wednesday.
Atletico, who have reached at least the quarter-finals four years in in succession, were heading out of the competition before the forward's glorious impact after 69 minutes.
Griezmann lit up a tense Wanda Metropolitano with a wonderful scissor-kick volley to break the deadlock before setting up fellow Frenchman Kevin Gameiro with a perfect pass to clinch the points after Bruno Peres was dismissed.
Even though he had not scored in eight Atletico appearances in a row, his worst run for the club, Griezmann claimed he had not been worried about his problems in front of goal.
"It didn't come into it," Griezmann told beIN SPORTS when asked if he had been anxious about his form.
"I tried to do the best I could in training and for my national team.
"I'm happy with the goal, for my team-mates, for being able to help them. Hopefully we can improve, me first and foremost. I try to give my very best. We have to keep working."
69’ | 1-0 | WHAT. A. GOAL! @AntoGriezmann scores a stunning overhead kick!#AúpaAtleti #AtletiRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/sZ3SkBkBjj— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 22, 2017
Atletico, semi-finalists last season, must win at already qualified Chelsea on matchday six to have any hope of qualifying from Group C, although Roma - two points clear of Diego Simeone's side - are in pole position as they face bottom side Qarabag.
But Griezmann said Atletico will keep fighting to stay in the Champions League despite their chances of qualification looking slim.
"We're going to try until the end," Griezmann said. "We knew it was important to win. We'll see what happens now.
"[Chelsea will be] a great game. We're going there to win."
| We will qualify for the knockout stages of the #UCL with a victory over Qarabag on Matchday 6, or if Atletico fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 22, 2017
#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/xmzvNZ6AHK
Roma defender Federico Fazio accepted his side cannot rely on Atletico's result at Stamford Bridge next month after Roma's six-game winning run came to an end in the Spanish capital.
"We played a decent first half with some good possession, but we lost the ball more in the second half and this helped them," Fazio told Mediaset Premium.
"We worked hard at the back and we've got to carry on like this, keeping the faith. Now we desperately want to beat Qarabag and I'm sure our fans will help us."
|Thiago suffered a serious injury, says Heynckes
|Valverde explains decision to bench Messi
|Iniesta hails ´splendid´ Ter Stegen as Barcelona seal last-16 spot
|Griezmann shrugs off goalless streak after wonderstrike keeps Atletico´s hopes alive
|We should have been 5-0 up – Mourinho unimpressed with wasteful United
|Toure reveals Guardiola anger with City´s Feyenoord display
|Paris Saint-Germain set Champions League scoring record in Celtic rout
|Sporting CP 3 Olympiacos 1: Dost on target as hosts stay in contention
|Bielsa suspended by struggling Lille
|Anderlecht 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski and Tolisso give visitors win
|Atletico Madrid 2 Roma 0: Griezmann returns to form with wondergoal
|Basel 1 Manchester United 0: Late Lang goal leaves Mourinho´s men with work to do
|Paris Saint-Germain 7 Celtic 1: Cavani and Neymar score braces in sparkling win
|Juventus 0 Barcelona 0: Messi benched but Valverde´s men in last 16
|Conte pleased to take pressure off Atletico clash
|Success in Europe will help Milan´s league form, Montella claims
|Bauza sacked by Saudi Arabia
|Willian: For me, it was a penalty
|Akinfeev keeps first Champions League clean sheet since November 2006
|Messi rested by Barcelona side for Juventus clash
|CSKA Moscow 2 Benfica 0: Goncharenko´s men boost progression hopes
|Qarabag 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard, Willian lead Blues into last 16
|If he´s fit, he will go – Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup call
|Niasse banned over diving charge after FA rejects Everton appeal
|Real Madrid´s Carvajal faces UEFA investigation over APOEL booking
|Everton fined €30,000 over fan trouble against Lyon
|No change in Everton manager hunt, says Unsworth
|Chiellini to miss Barcelona match with thigh injury
|Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires
|Liverpool looking into claims of Seville police assault against fans
|Toure hails Foden as the ´future´ of Manchester City
|Record Ronaldo nomination as Real Madrid dominate UEFA Team of the Year candidates
|Heynckes stay is ´best solution´ for Bayern, says Robben
|Courtois parks Chelsea contract talks
|Wigan´s two-goal Colclough makes mad dash to witness birth of son...in full kit!
|Sevilla boss Berizzo diagnosed with prostate cancer
|Manchester United move still a possibility for Atletico star Griezmann
|Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse
|Replacing you might not be a great idea! – Buffon grateful for Rakitic tribute
|Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Skoko wants Australian coach as Arnold emerges as Postecoglou replacement
|Everton yet to make contact with Van Gaal
|MLS Review: Sounders a step closer to final, Crew and Toronto in stalemate
|Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag