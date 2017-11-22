Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires

Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu has retired aged 35.
Yakubu scored 95 goals in 252 Premier League games across spells with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers, and is the second-highest African goalscorer in England's top flight behind Didier Drogba.
He also had spells with Leicester City, Reading and Coventry City in English football.
Yakubu represented his country at four Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 World Cup.
3 - Yakubu is one of only three teenagers to have scored a hat-trick in the Champions League (19y 306d for Maccabi Haifa v Olympiakos in 2002), alongside Wayne Rooney & Raúl. Retired. pic.twitter.com/MGbmrOIk2T— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017
He told Sky Sports: "I would like to officially announce my retirement from professional football.
"Firstly, I would like to thank God for the career I have had. I would like to thank the entire Nigerian Football Federation and my Nigerian national team-mates for all the memorable years I had playing for the Super Eagles.
"I would also like to thank all the football clubs I played for. The managers, all club staff, owners, fellow players and my dearest family and friends who immensely supported me throughout my career."
