Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino

22 November 2017 00:05

Danny Rose was singled out for praise after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund by coach Mauricio Pochettino, who said the defender had benefited from being rested against Arsenal.

Rose was not in the Spurs squad for Saturday's 2-0 north London derby defeat to Arsenal and Pochettino felt the decision to leave him out of that game was vindicated by his performance at Signal Iduna Park.

Rose was involved in some of his side's best attacking play as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored second-half goals to fire Spurs to victory after they had gone 1-0 down to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener.

"Danny Rose was very good," Pochettino told BT Sport. "I'm very happy for him. I think today he showed what we expect from him. Saturday's decision helped him develop his fitness.

"It's impossible to cope if you are always playing the same 11 – they are not machines. Fortunately we have players like Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld to come into the team.

"I'm happy because the squad is good, mentality is perfect, and the reaction after Saturday was fantastic."

The result ensures Pochettino's men will finish as winners of Champions League Group H, regardless of the results in the final round of group games.

"We are so happy to finish top against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund," he said. "It's a massive achievement for the team and I'm so happy.

"I want to congratulate the players. It's time to share with fans, who were fantastic today. After the disappointment of Saturday it's great to feel the victory.

"The coach needs to accept criticism when you don't win. When you lose something is wrong. But my team stepped up and we were ready to compete here against a difficult team and that is why we are so proud today."

Kane feels Spurs have proved their doubters wrong by topping the group ahead of such prestigious opposition, saying: "It's massive, it's unbelievable for us, for the fans and for the club.

"Everyone doubted that we would get through such a tough group but, in one of the toughest places to come, we've showed we can come from behind and win.

"Being 1-0 down here is always going to be tough but we knew there were always going to be chances. It was a good ball from Dele [Alli] and thankfully I got it out of my feet and through the defender's legs."

Dortmund coach Peter Bosz acknowledged that his side's next game - at home to Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday - is now crucial to his future at the club after a run of just one win in nine competitive games.

He told Sky: "At 1-1 we saw that the players lacked the self-confidence to continue to play football. In the first half we did a pretty good job of defending them compactly and creating some chances but at 1-1 we were afraid to play forward.

"I know it's important to win against Schalke - also for my position."

