Carragher slams Liverpool for playing ´like children´ in Sevilla collapse

Jamie Carragher was angered by Liverpool's Champions League collapse at Sevilla, describing the performance as "like watching children".
The Reds appeared to be coasting into the knockout stages as Roberto Firmino's double and a diving header from Sadio Mane put them into a commanding 3-0 lead.
However, Jurgen Klopp's side floundered after the break at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice to give Sevilla hope, before Guido Pizarro levelled the match in injury time.
Liverpool's defending has faced severe scrutiny this season and club great Carragher was incensed by their inability to see out what should have been a comfortable three points.
Speaking to Viasport, he said: "Well it was a shambles, and thankfully I'm not allowed to swear also, because I'd like to swear when I see that second half!
"The big question going into this game [was] could Liverpool's defence cope with the atmosphere and the players of Sevilla – we know they have a great record.
"And I felt before the game the answer would be 'no', but I didn't think it would be as bad as this, especially in the second half.
"I didn't see Liverpool keeping a clean sheet, but to be 3-0 up and to seeing how Liverpool gave the goals away, and the actual game intelligence, it was like watching children play.
"At Sevilla, you have to quieten the crowd. Liverpool did that by scoring goals in the first half.
"In the second half Sevilla came flying out, [Liverpool were] giving stupid free-kicks away that lift the crowd, lift the players, get the referee giving yellow cards.
"And that's what Liverpool continually did. Two of the goals came from set-pieces, and another from a foul they give away in the box from Alberto Moreno.
"It's unbelievable to see a decision like that from a player at Champions League level. It was like watching children in the second half.”
A late Sevilla equaliser sees the points shared. pic.twitter.com/yol7DgXPOH— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 21, 2017
Carragher was particularly frustrated by the performance of full-back Moreno, who was guilty of conceding a free-kick and a penalty that led to two Sevilla goals against his former club.
"He's had a lot of credit this season because he's performed a lot better than he has done," added Carragher, who the competition with Liverpool in 2005.
"But he's been at the club now for three or four years, and I don't think a run of seven, eight games should cloud people's judgement of what you think of him as a player.
"I still think Liverpool need a left-back. He has done a lot better this season but he still has those moments where he makes rash decisions and rash tackles.
"And I don't think that will ever go out of his game.
"It was actually a very good decision by Jurgen Klopp to bring James Milner on, because at that stage I thought Liverpool were going to lose the game, never mind draw.
"To be fair he has done well, we haven't seen that a lot this season, but again it goes back to the Moreno we've seen for the last three or four years."
