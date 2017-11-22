Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has dismissed comparisons between Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi ahead of his side's blockbuster Champions League clash with Barcelona.
After coming off the bench and scoring in the weekend's 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria, Dybala will start at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday as both sides aim to shore up a top two spot in Group D.
The 24-year-old was questioned for missing two important penalties in October, but Allegri insisted he was not concerned by any slump.
However, the Bianconeri boss was also quick to scupper similarities between Dybala's playing style and that of his Argentina team-mate.
"Paulo is a lot younger and still needs time to develop his game," Allegri told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
"They both use their left foot but they are very different physically and in the way that they move the ball around the pitch.
"Paulo started the season very well, but then he had a dip in form when he missed two penalties. But it's typical to have these ups and downs.
"He will still continue to take penalties for us, as he is still growing as a player."
Tomorrow's target: a place in the @ChampionsLeague last 16— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 21, 2017
@OfficialAllegri https://t.co/em3UZVmDUX #JuveFCB #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/NJL7QmXIyX
Juve's loss to Sampdoria left the Italian champions four points off Serie A leaders Napoli and Allegri expects to see greater resolve on Wednesday.
"We have lost two matches in Serie A so I can say that we need to improve our attitude and mentality, especially in the defence, and we need to find the right balance in order to bring the results home," he said.
"Good performances can't always be maintained, so the result is more important than how you play."
|´World class´ Insigne can´t be rested – Sarri
|I say one thing and you write something else - Angry Ronaldo brushes off media
|Griezmann needs support of Atletico and fans – Simeone
|Monaco paid for mistakes in Champions League exit - Jardim
|We had to rely on personal pride - Berizzo praises Sevilla´s stunning comeback
|Championship Review: Coleman loses first Sunderland game, Fulham win nine-goal thriller
|City fans get first sight of local star they crave in Phil Foden
|Gunes wants more after historic Besiktas Champions League qualification
|Allegri plays down Dybala-Messi comparisons
|Extra rest helped Rose shine in Dortmund – Pochettino
|Zidane: We knew Ronaldo, Benzema goals would come
|It feels like we lost - Klopp frustrated at Liverpool´s second-half collapse
|It depends on Foden - Guardiola puts ball in teenager´s court
|Postecoglou leaves Australia post
|Ronaldo overtakes Messi in Champions League goalscoring race
|Manchester City 1 Feyenoord 0: Sterling strikes late as top spot is clinched
|Sevilla 3 Liverpool 3: Klopp´s side fail to survive Spanish inquisition
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Tottenham 2: Son grabs winner as Spurs seal top spot
|Napoli 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0: Insigne stunner helps keep knockout hopes alive
|APOEL 0 Real Madrid 6: Record-breaking Ronaldo and Benzema send holders through in style
|Monaco 1 RB Leipzig 4: Werner brace dumps Ligue 1 champions out
|Ronaldo breaks record for Champions League goals in a calendar year
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti