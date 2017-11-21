Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht

Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman are back in the Bayern Munich squad to face Anderlecht in the Champions League.
Midfielder Thiago and winger Coman sat out Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg with respective knee and tendon complaints but will travel to Belgium for Wednesday's Group B clash.
Bayern are already through to the knockout stages but must win to retain any hope of pipping Paris Saint-Germain to top spot.
Head coach Jupp Heynckes remains without a host of first-team regulars through injury, namely Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery, David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Rafinha.
Our squad for #RSCAFCB! #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/nlxiGDojB6— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 21, 2017
Speaking before Bayern boarded their flight for the match, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters that Germany goalkeeper Neuer is progressing as planned in his rehabilitation from surgery on a broken foot.
"He will be off crutches shortly," he said. "There's no reason to be pessimistic.
"Everything is progressing as the doctor said it would."
Rummenigge added: "We have won eight games in a row. We just need to stay in this flow, as they like to say."
