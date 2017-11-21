Related

Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht

21 November 2017 11:12

Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman are back in the Bayern Munich squad to face Anderlecht in the Champions League.

Midfielder Thiago and winger Coman sat out Saturday's 3-0 Bundesliga win over Augsburg with respective knee and tendon complaints but will travel to Belgium for Wednesday's Group B clash.

Bayern are already through to the knockout stages but must win to retain any hope of pipping Paris Saint-Germain to top spot.

Head coach Jupp Heynckes remains without a host of first-team regulars through injury, namely Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery, David Alaba, Thomas Muller and Rafinha.

Speaking before Bayern boarded their flight for the match, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters that Germany goalkeeper Neuer is progressing as planned in his rehabilitation from surgery on a broken foot.

"He will be off crutches shortly," he said. "There's no reason to be pessimistic.

"Everything is progressing as the doctor said it would."

Rummenigge added: "We have won eight games in a row. We just need to stay in this flow, as they like to say."

First Division A table

# Team MP D P
1 Club Brugge 15 +21 37
2 Sporting Charleroi 15 +10 31
3 Anderlecht 15 +5 28
4 Sint-Truiden 15 -2 24
5 Antwerp 15 +2 23

