Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star

Jupp Heynckes says Manuel Neuer's recovery from injury is on track but the coach insists he will not rush the Bayern Munich star back into action.
Neuer suffered a repeat hairline fracture of a metatarsal in his left foot in training in September and was forced to undergo surgery.
The 31-year-old said in October he could be out for as much as six months but it has been suggested he could return shortly after the winter break.
However, Heynckes says the goalkeeper will only play again when he is 100 per cent fit.
"I think he is on schedule," the Bayern boss told a news conference on Tuesday. "But I've always protected my players. With me, no player starts again until he has recovered completely. That's why there's no pressure from my side at all."
Sven Ulreich has deputised for Neuer and has impressed in recent weeks in particular, keeping four clean sheets in his last five Bundesliga appearances, including in Saturday's 3-0 win over Augsburg.
The 29-year-old has been surprised by some of that praise, given it has swiftly followed criticism of some early-season performances, but he is happy with the renewed defensive strength Heynckes has brought about since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in October.
#Heynckes: "It's a lot of fun for me being around the team, because I can see the fruits of our work." #RSCAFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/6saIAIXetg— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 21, 2017
"Everything goes so quickly in football. A few weeks ago, Lothar Matthaus said I have a problem with my eyes and now he praises me," said Ulreich.
"I don't give much thought to it. I just concentrate on the next matches.
"The coach has put a lot of focus on the defence. The aim is always to keep a clean sheet. We are defending compact again and working together as a team at the back."
Bayern take on Anderlecht on Wednesday needing a win to ensure they can still beat Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group B ahead of their showdown at the Allianz Arena on matchday six.
Heynckes is ready to rotate his side against the Belgians but is keen not to be complacent heading into the game.
"You can never make the mistake of underestimating an opponent, especially in the Champions League," he said. "I saw Anderlecht's match against Club Brugge, which impressed me.
"They are combative and they run well and have strengthened their defence. It won't be a walk in the park.
"Jerome Boateng is back and will start. [Sebastian] Rudy and [Corentin] Tolisso have hardly played from the start; there's a very realistic chance they will start. That's not a risk for me.
"[Kingsley] Coman only started gym work recently. He's trying today but I can't say he'll be fit to play."
|I wanted to cry with Buffon - Rakitic sympathy for Italy great
|Defiant Smalling responds to ´surprise´ England omission
|Neuer ´on schedule´ but Heynckes won´t rush Bayern star
|Messi contract saga not swaying Barcelona boss Valverde
|Spartak Moscow 1 Maribor 1: Stoppage-time equaliser gives Russians everything to do at Anfield
|Besiktas 1 Porto 1: Talisca leveller sends hosts through
|Mkhitaryan questions leave Mourinho riled
|Jones out of Basel, Brighton games but Mourinho hopeful on Bailly
|Conte unhappy with Chelsea´s fixture congestion
|Pepe tells Ronaldo: Come to Besiktas!
|Clement expects Abraham to shake off back injury for Bournemouth clash
|Oddo replaces sacked Del Neri at Udinese
|Bartomeu hints at January Barcelona signings
|Emery defends ´responsible´ Neymar from lifestyle criticism
|Del Neri sacked by Udinese
|Everton striker Niasse facing two-match ban after FA diving charge
|Lampard excited by English clubs in Champions League
|Thiago and Coman back for Bayern´s trip to Anderlecht
|Dybala hails Messi as ´our Maradona´, wants to play with Neymar
|Sherwood talks up Spurs as potential Champions League winners
|Borussia Dortmund on the brink as Real Madrid eye progress - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hughton hopeful on video assistance after Brighton denied penalty
|Klopp staying calm over Salah form
|Griezmann: I don´t regret staying at Atletico
|Guardiola dismisses Champions League favourites tag
|Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Stoke City 2: Gross, Izquierdo extend home unbeaten run
|Rose in contention to face Dortmund as Pochettino denies ´issue´ with defender
|Benzema knows he can give more – Zidane
|I´ve fulfilled my dreams already – Klopp has no plans to coach Barcelona
|Aubameyang will face Tottenham, Bosz confirms
|Klopp expects Matip to face Chelsea, Lallana return getting ´nearer´
|Berizzo looking to former Red Aspas to provide lessons for Sevilla
|Mangala ready to pounce, but realistic on Man City playing time
|Mendy injury means Aguero or Jesus for Guardiola
|Guardiola sends ´big hug´ to ´amazing, so gentle´ Pulis
|Tavecchio quits as head of FIGC, claims board have refused to resign
|Benedetto facing Argentina World Cup KO with cruciate injury
|Shape up! Heynckes reveals demand to Bayern star Vidal
|Ramos sits out Madrid trip to APOEL
|West Brom sack Pulis after wretched run
|Lloris wants Spurs to forget title and focus on top four
|Pogba no Gerrard yet, says Benitez
|Guardiola will ´kill´ City stars if they get complacent
|Ibrahimovic: My injury was worse than people know
|Icardi like a ´raptor pouncing on its prey´, says Spalletti
|City style suits me and thrills neutrals, says De Bruyne
|Guardiola ready to risk Kompany for Man City after Stones´ injury
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|In-form Chelsea have regained hunger - Conte
|Inter 2 Atalanta 0: Icardi brace sends Spalletti´s side second
|Giampaolo promises more from ´extraordinary´ Sampdoria
|Record-breaking Valencia tee up blockbuster Barcelona clash
|Poor West Ham performance at Watford was to be expected - Moyes
|We will see what happens in the future - Silva non-committal on Everton rumours
|Stones can bounce back stronger - Kompany
|Football needs to do more to combat racism - Boateng
|Watford 2 West Ham 0: Misery for Moyes on Hammers bow
|Unlucky 13: Benevento suffer record-breaking defeat
|Juventus lost composure amid Sampdoria onslaught - Allegri
|Sampdoria 3 Juventus 2: Champions slip further off the pace after thriller
|Coleman confirmed as Sunderland boss
|I was just injured - Belgium´s Nainggolan blasts ´stupid´ claims of feigned ailment
|Leeds United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Losing streak snapped to ease pressure on Christiansen
|Hughes backs Giggs for Wales job
|Madrid confirm Ramos´ broken nose after derby clash
|Kane wants to retire with Tottenham
|Mourinho: Man United lacked balance with attacking line-up
|Pastore not considering PSG exit to help World Cup chances
|Wenger, Ozil & Sanchez uncertainty affecting Arsenal, says Seaman
|Silva not surprised by Chelsea, Spurs interest in Richarlison
|Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri on shortlist to replace Ventura
|Perth Glory 0 Melbourne Victory 2: Visitors claim first A-League win of season
|Marcelo unaware of Ramos-Ronaldo rift at Real Madrid
|Neymar will take PSG´s next penalty - Cavani
|Ranieri would consider coaching Italy
|Postecoglou set for decision on Socceroos future
|Championship Review: Millwall deny sloppy Sunderland, Wolves back on top
|Simeone rallies around under-fire Griezmann
|It´s a growth process - Montella optimistic despite Napoli loss
|Spalletti happy at Inter, tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Sarri defends sacked Ventura over Insigne´s Italy snub